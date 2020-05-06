Markle named head volleyball coach

Katelyn Markle (far right) with the 2019 East Surry volleyball team after winning the West Regional Final. Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry announced Tuesday afternoon that alumna Katelyn Markle would take over as head coach of the Lady Cardinals’ volleyball team.

“I’m excited and thankful that East Surry gave me this opportunity to take over the program,” Markle said. “I’m looking forward to actually get back in gym and starting workouts so we can see where we’re at and where need to go moving forward.”

Markle is a 2012 graduate of East Surry that played four years of volleyball for the Cardinals. She had four different volleyball coaches in four years, but that didn’t stop her teams from being successful. The Cards finished 19-8 overall and reached the third round of the state playoffs her senior year, eventually falling to the team that would win the state championship, North Stokes.

She first got into coaching when she had the opportunity to work with a Junior Olympic club in 2011.

“I absolutely loved it and knew I had to stay in the sport after I graduated.”

The coach her senior season, Caleb Gilley, went on to hold the position for nine years. He led the Cardinals to seven-consecutive Northwest 1A Conference Tournament Championships, two state championship appearances, is a six-time NW1A Coach of the Year and has a record of 210-53. Markle served as Gilley’s assistant coach for the last five seasons.

It was announced back in November of 2019 that Gilley was going to be the new head coach at Surry Community College.

“I’ve learned a ton from Caleb over both my playing career and when I was his assistant coach,” Markle said. “He knows a lot about the game and has really helped me along with my coaching. “It’s been fun, and crazy at times, but he’s been really good to work with, and the program will definitely miss him.”

Following Tuesday’s announcement, Gilley said that Markle’s experience as both a player and coach will help her tremendously moving forward.

“I think she’s going to be a fantastic head coach,” he said. “Over the last five years, she’s been every bit of a head coach that I have. Sometimes the kids feared or listened to her more than they have me. She knows what she’s doing so there’s no reason she won’t maintain the success that East Surry has had.”

During her tenure as assistant coach, the Cardinals have an overall record of 121-28. East Surry is also fresh off an appearance in the 1A state championship in 2019.

“That makes me feel really, really awesome as a coach,” Markle said. “I feel like East Surry trusts in me and thinks I have the ability to take this team to state championship again, which is ultimately where I want to be this season.”

Gilley echoed that message, saying, “she knows what it takes to win as player and coach.”

Markle said she isn’t sure when she’ll be able to start workouts due to COVID-19, but is ready to go whenever the signal to resume is given.

She plans to begin substitute teaching at East Surry when schools reopen in the fall. Her eventual goal is to get her teaching degree.

ES grad formerly served as assistant coach

