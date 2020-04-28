Cheer and Tumble team just surviving virus

ASHEBORO — Just as his hand was lifted by the referee at the conclusion of the championship match, so too was the massive weight that rested on Connor Medvar’s shoulders.

The Mount Airy junior longed for the title of champion. Medvar was determined to prove himself on the biggest stage, and getting a taste of it a year prior only motivated him more. Though it took more than 16 months for his day of redemption to arrive, Medvar got his opportunity and never looked back.

On June 26, Connor Medvar captured the 1A 152-pound State Championship at the 2021 N.C. High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Tournament.

He is the seventh Mount Airy Granite Bear in history to win a State Championship, joining: Franklin Bennett in 2020 (145), John Bennett in 2019 (152), Dakoda Smith in 2017 (195), Jacob Hogue in 2015 (113), 2016 (120) and 2017 (126), Triston Mabry in 2015 (152) and Cameron Pack in both 2015 (170) and 2016 (182).

“Anybody that puts that much time and effort into a sport deserves to win that ring,” said Mount Airy coach Cody Atkins, discussing Medvar’s work ethic. “He’s definitely put the time into it and I’m really happy to see him win. He wrestlers year round, does off-season tournament and has been wrestling since he was in elementary school in New Jersey.”

Medvar’s title win comes in his third appearance in the State Championship Tournament. As a freshman at Surry Central, he won the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship in the 126-pound weight class. He qualified for the state meet by taking third in the 2A Midwest Regional Championship.

Medvar was the only freshman to qualify for states in his class, and only three of the 16 competitors were underclassmen. Still, Medvar defeated the No. 2 seed from the East in the first round. Then he ran into Wheatmore’s Ethan Oakley, who defeated Medvar on his way to winning the State Championship.

The freshman won his first consolation match, but fell one match short of finishing on the podium.

As a sophomore at Mount Airy, Medvar won the Northwest 1A Conference and West Regional Championships in the 138 class. He came into the State Championship Meet with just one loss on the year, and that was at the hands of a State Champion wrestler from Virginia.

Medvar defeated Lejeune’s Jacob Livesay (20-16) via technical fall in the quarterfinals, but lost to Robbinsville’s Nathan Fisher (46-8) in a sudden-victory period. Fisher, who Medvar defeated in the Regional Semifinal, went on to win the 138 state title over Swain County’s Nathan Brock, who Medvar defeated in the Regional Final.

Medvar went on to beat the East’s No. 1 seed, South Stanly’s Michael Gabbard (42-15), in the consolation semifinals, then defeated Alleghany’s Evan Wagoner (45-11) in third-place match. Medvar finished the season 39-2.

The 2021 season was in jeopardy due to COVID-19. After months of anticipation, it was announced wrestling would be the final sport held during the school year. This put the first matches in April, when schools traditionally begin wrestling in late November or early December.

When the season took place didn’t seem to matter to Medvar, now competing in the 152 class.

“He got a lot taller in the off-season,” Atkins said. “And he put on some good muscle too.”

Medvar dominated his competition at 152. The junior won his third conference championship then cruised to the Regional Championship.

At Regionals, Medvar won via first-period fall in each of the first three rounds. He defeated Hayesville’s Gage Michael in the opening round, Swain’s Lawson Woodard in the quarterfinals and Polk County’s Bryson McCraw in semifinals.

Avery County’s Tristan Adams was 26-0 before facing Medvar in the Regional Championship. Medvar handed Adams his first loss of the season via 8-5 decision in the title match. Medvar improved to 23-0 on the season and also recorded his 100th career win at Regionals.

Medvar came into the State Championships a high seed. He defeated Rosewood’s Kaleb Davis (18-4) via 17-0 technical fall in the quarterfinals and South Stanly’s Michael Gabbard (12-2), who Medvar also defeated in the 2020 consolation semis, in the semifinals via 5-3 decision.

The State Championship was a rematch of the Regional Final: Medvar vs. Adams. The result was the same as the first meeting, with Medvar winning via decision. This time, the score was 7-3.

“You know, it was like he had a monkey on his back that had been bothering him since last year’s championship, and winning this year relieved him of that stress,” Atkins said.

The 2021 Bears matched a school record, set by Atkins’ 2015 team, by having five wrestlers medal at the state meet. In addition to Medvar’s first-place finish, one Granite Bear finished in third place and three finished in fourth.

Sophomore Alex Cox took third in his first State Championship Meet. In the quarterfinals of the 126 bracket, Cox upset Uwharrie Charter’s Austin Kennedy (20-3). Cox trailed 6-0 in the third period before flipping the script to win.

“Alex wrestled a taller guy, so I told him that if he could get the guy on his back he could pin him,” Atkins said. “So Alex is down 6-0 in the third period and we chose top. He got the guy down and was able to pin him.”

Cox fell to eventual champion Jayden Nowell (28-0) in the semifinals. In the third-place match, Cox got revenge on a wrestler that defeated him earlier in the year: Alleghany’s Bryson Church (25-5).

“Alex controlled the match the entire time,” Atkins said of Cox’s 6-1 decision victory. “There was no point in that match that I was worried. That tells you how much Alex has improved from beginning of the season to now; it’s like night and day.”

The three Bears that finished fourth were Hope Horan, Franklin Bennett and Saverio “Sao” Lennon.

Horan already made school history by being the first female to qualify for the State Championship Meet by taking second in the 106 Regional Championship. She put her name in the state record books this time by being the first female wrestler to place in the State Championship Meet as a freshman.

“That’s history right there, and a huge deal for her,” Atkins said. “She’s already so technically sound and is only going to get better over the years.”

Horan (16-8) defeated South Stokes’ Austin Allen in the quarterfinals before falling to Rosewood’s Jason Kennedy (29-1) in the semifinals. Horan was tied 2-2 in the consolation finals before losing 7-2 to Uwharrie Charter’s Heaven Fitch (21-3).

Bennett finished the year 22-3. The 2020 1A 145 State Champion lost early in the season to Alleghany senior Riley Pruitt (28-2) before going on a rampage, winning both the NW1A Conference Title and West Regional Title.

Bennett got a quick victory via fall in the quarterfinals, but ran into Pruitt again in the semifinals and loss via 4-3 decision. Pruitt went on to win the 145 Title, and Bennett fell to Tarboro’s Brice Browning (19-1) in the consolation finals.

“Really good wrestlers can sometimes have an ‘all or nothing’ mindset coming into tournaments, which makes those losses even tougher,” Atkins said. “I think that Franklin just had a hard time bouncing back for the third-place match.

“This year was kind of a mirror image of last year: last year, Connor was in the consolation finals and Franklin won a state title. Hopefully next year when both are seniors they can win it together.”

Lennon is just a second-year wrestler that qualified for his first State Championship Meet as a junior. He finished fourth in the 220 bracket.

“That’s not normal for someone to wrestle for two years, and then in the second year place in the states,” Atkins said. “There are people that wrestle from age four or five that don’t do that.”

Atkins said Lennon dropped from the heavyweight division this year and was a great combination of speed and strength. Lennon upset the No. 1 seed from the East, Rosewood’s Tyler Parrish (28-3), in the quarterfinals before falling to Avery County’s Zach Vance (25-2) in the semifinals.

Lennon was defeated by South Stanly’s Tony Rogers (14-3) in the consolation finals.

Edwin Agabo, a sophomore, qualified for the state meet but did not medal. Agabo lost to Bishop McGuinness’ Daniel Cancro, who was ranked No. 1 in the state most of the year, in the quarterfinals.

“I’m so proud of Big Edwin,” Atkins said. “He was the No. 10 seed at Regionals and qualified for states, and that was a feat itself. He qualified by beating the No. 2 seed at Regionals, and that guy finished fourth at states in 2020.

“Edwin definitely fought and gave it everything he had.”

All six of Mount Airy’s state qualifiers will return for the 2021-22 season.

“Our younger wrestlers really stepped up this year,” Atkins said. “They’ve got a lot of heart, and one thing they won’t do is give up. They fight until the final whistle blows.

“I can’t wait for next season. Chris Martin and Jamie Pack are coming to work with my big boys, and then Chris working at the middle school is going to be huge for us and good for the future.”