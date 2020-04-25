NCHSAA cancels all athletics for 2019-20

It was a call that many saw coming but didn’t want to fully accept.

More than half of all state athletic associations nationwide shut down high school athletics over the past few weeks. The N.C. High School Athletic Association held on as long as possible. Commissioner Que Tucker stressed on numerous occasions her desire to give seniors one last hurrah, but that it would have to be in a healthy environment.

Even as the odds grew slimmer, Tucker encouraged athletes statewide to cling to the glimmer of hope that would allow them to finish both the state basketball championships and spring sports as a whole.

However, a decision was ultimately made by Gov. Roy Cooper to cease all in-person learning in public schools for the remainder of the school year. Cooper’s announcement sent shock waves across the state and forced the athletic association to make an unfortunate proclamation, one it admittedly hoped it never had to make. As of Friday, all interscholastic athletic events for the 2019-2020 school year are cancelled.

“Today’s decision is difficult for the NCHSAA Board of Directors and staff. We empathize with the thousands of student-athletes, especially graduating seniors, coaching staffs, officials and family members affected by this decision,” Tucker said. “However, this decision reflects a commitment to keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the governor and his team, along with the Department of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education.”

“We had maintained hope for a conclusion to our state basketball championships and a modified spring sports season to help return a sense of normalcy to our communities,” continued Tucker. “Now, as we continue to deal with this difficult time, we must do so by applying the lessons that education-based athletics teaches us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, perseverance and resilience. Together, we will be able to put a “W” in the win column.”

The athletic association’s board, in its meeting next week, will discuss finalizing the state basketball playoffs, policies for summer activities, as well as address academic eligibility concerns for fall 2020.

Announcement comes after Gov. Cooper's decision to close schools

