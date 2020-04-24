Liz Mojica Submitted Photo

No matter who you are or where you live, COVID-19 has affected us all.

Life can get gloomy if you’re forced to listen to more and more bad news or stare at the same four walls all day.

Despite the state of the world in April 2020, there are still so many people out there utilizing the power of positivity to help others find the light at the end of the tunnel.

North Surry’s Varsity Cheerleading squad did their part in the form of a 1:21 second video posted on the school’s Facebook page. The video shows the Greyhound cheerleaders holding signs with positive messages such as, “Strength is what we gain from the MADNESS we survive,” and, “Believe there is good in the world,” among others. Sounds of Greyhound cheers also work to bring a smile to the viewer’s face.

The caption on the video reads: “The North Surry Varsity Cheerleaders would like to remind you that “Together We Are Stronger”! They would also like to challenge you to make a sign showing words of encouragement and positivity. Please share them with us, so that we may share. If you’re a NSHS graduate please let us know what class and future grads we want to know that from you as well!”

Hope Ward, Spanish teacher and varsity cheerleading coach at North Surry, said she got the idea to do the video when Principal Paige Badgett asked the faculty to define, “Got Grit,” which has been an on-going theme during the 2019-20 school year.

“[I] just got to thinking about something that our varsity cheerleaders could do to bring some positivity to our current situation,” Ward said, “I feel like being a North Surry High School cheerleader goes way beyond just cheering and stunting during games.”

Ward said she and her co-coach, Clara Horton, certainly don’t want to downplay the importance of cheering and stunting at sport. However, they wanted to provide opportunities for the cheerleaders to impact the community with the second part of their title: by leading.

“They participated in the Alzheimer’s Walk, planning children’s events and cheering on the participants, helped raise money for childhood cancer, brought awareness to breast cancer awareness month, Go Red for Women’s Health Day and helped organize and participate in a little league spirit night,” Ward said. “They have had numerous opportunities to expand the traditional idea of what a cheerleader is. So I thought this would be another way to do that! Hopefully we brought some positivity and cheer to our classmates and community.”

Some of the cheerleaders also commented on the the making of the video.

“I thought it was a cute and motivational video. Just because we’re out of school and at home doesn’t mean we have to lose our school spirit. Right now is the time to learn more about ourselves and to take better care of the planet,” said Daniela Martinez, senior and co-captain.

“I think it’s good for the community to know that we (high school students) are still working. This isn’t a break for us and we’re here to support each other,” said Kassidy Puckett, senior and co-captain.

“I thought it was inspirational, it lets everyone know that we’re all in this together,” said junior Kaytlyn Davis.

“I liked it. I thought it was a great idea to show everyone that we was thinking about them and I think it shows how much we care about school,” said junior Madison Murphy.

“I liked it. I enjoyed looking at it,” added junior Savanah Truitt.

In addition to those quoted, the following cheerleaders are featured in the video: Victoria Andre, Jade Conner, Latrell Brown, Emma Crouse, Meg Adams, Liz Mojica and Andrea Palmer. JV Cheerleader Jacey Ward also contributed in producing the video. Junior Charryn Harrison was the only cheerleader unable to participate.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

