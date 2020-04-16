Owens broadcasting for Learfield

2016 Stokes Early College graduate Matthew Owens is working a dream job with Learfield/IMG College helping produce Southern Miss football and basketball games. Submitted Photo

WALNUT COVE — Matthew Owens graduated in 2016 with an associate degree in from Stokes Early College and then promptly snagged a job with Learfield/IMG College as a broadcaster monitor and producer for Southern Mississippi football and basketball, with hopes to one day become a studio host for Southern Mississippi or another school.

“I am having a blast,” exclaimed Owens. “I never really knew a person could love a job as much as I do with my current job at Learfield/IMG College. Certainly, it’s tough times right now with what’s going on in the world and how it has affected sports. There’s not much to do right now, but eventually sports will be back and I will too.”

Owens has always known that he wanted to get into broadcasting from an early age. As a toddler he would sit in the floor with toy cars and announce a race since he was three or four years old according to Owens.

Those early days opened the doors for him to currently become the track announcer at 311 Speedway and then was also given an opportunity this past summer to call multiple games at the CP3 Rising Stars Event for SUVtv.

“That was a ton of fun this past summer, specifically on the first day,” said Owens. “I did nine games in a row and that tested a little bit of everything, my stamina, my voice, my concentration, everything.”

Owens has also found time to be the South Stokes’ football announcer for the past four seasons. He was speaking with current teacher and basketball coach, Jason Clark, about the possibility of assisting the PA announcer or if there was any other way he could volunteer. After checking with Mitch Adams, the school’s athletic director, the announcing position had opened up and it was Owens’, if he wanted it.

“My first year at South Stokes was in 2016 and it’s unbelievable that this upcoming season with be my fifth,” Owens stated. “I couldn’t say yes fast enough when Adams said I could have the job. It’s been a lot of fun.”

During all of the events Owens has called or announced over the last few years, this past season when South Stokes hosted Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy was the wildest event he had ever witnessed when the Sauras made an improbable 58-56 fourth quarter come-from-behind victory over the Phoenix.

“The Sauras trailed 50-28 late in the fourth quarter and came all the way back to tie the game 50-50 and eventually went on to win,” said Owens. “The comeback itself and the finish to the game was something I’ve never seen before in my life. I’m pretty sure even the oldest of sports fans probably haven’t seen something like that before.

“I also think that game encapsulates so much that you learn as you go along being an announcer/broadcaster. You can never give up on a game and you have to stay locked in through every minute, every second, and every play. You can’t give up on a game and lose interest, even if it’s 50-28 in the fourth quarter, because something unthinkable can happen.”

The future broadcaster is a big dreamer and is aiming high when it comes to his goals.

“I want to climb as high up the ladder as possible,” claimed Owens. “I want to be on national television calling the Super Bowl, the Final Four, the Masters, the Indianapolis 500, and everything in between. I want to be there at the biggest events.”

When it comes to Owens work and his motivation, that all comes within himself.

“I want to be as good as I possibly can be. I want to have a great career to support my family and mostly I want to be able to do what I love. I’m certainly not a gifted athlete and I’ve never had any artistic skills, but for as long as I can remember when I’m watching sports and specifically calling a given sporting event, that’s when I’m at my happiest and what I love the most.”

Lastly, there are several people that have helped Matthew along his path. From teachers at Stokes Early College to the instructors he had a Forsyth Technical Community College, where he received a broadcasting certification, but none bigger than his mother, Samantha Cooley.

“I can’t put into words what my mother has done for me,” added Owens. “She raised me herself, she showed me how to take pride in your work, and if you work hard at something, you can achieve just about anything. I owe so much to her and it’s my life’s goal to somehow show her my appreciation and love for that.”

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

