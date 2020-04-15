Wrestler Fulp feels COVID impact

Career on standby due to virus cancellations

By Robert Money Jr. - rmoney@thestokesnews.com
KING — Mickey Fulp, a 2015 South Stokes graduate, has continued his normal daily routine since the stay-at-home order on March 27 due to the COVID-19 virus.

Fulp has been wrestling professionally since 2016 with several different independent wrestling companies including Allied Independent Wrestling Federation (AIWF), Real Shoot Wrestling, Firestar Pro Wrestling, and Premier Wrestling Federation (PWF). He was able to complete his last scheduled event on March 7, but April dates have been canceled with hope of returning to the ring by the first weekend of May.

“Wrestling is my only source of income, and I’m not making that right now,” Fulp said. “I’m just doing some basic exercises at the house to stay in shape. Hopefully I’ll be back in the ring in May, but realistically I don’t see all of this blowing over until at least June.”

Fulp has held multiple championships in his young career and currently is half of the PWF Tag Team Champions known as Sew Dudes with Attitude, in which he and his partner, Joe Harrison, won in January. Last August he successfully won the AIWF Mid-Atlantic Championship. In the past he held championship belts for the AIWF Mid-Atlantic Virginia Championship and also staked claim to the AIWF World Cruiserweight Championship.

Fulp, known as the “Nasty Shucker” in the wrestling world, competes two to four times a week and has traveled through many states along the East Coast, but none more exciting than a November trip to Long Island, New York. He wrestled for the New York Wrestling Connection (NYWC) and was able to visit some historical wrestling venues and experience the history of professional wrestling after his event.

“I was able to visit Madison Square Garden and the Manhattan Center,” exclaimed Fulp. “Those are two of the biggest wrestling arenas in history and getting to visit them and see them in person was really cool and I hope I get to wrestle in both arenas one day.”

Fulp graduated from Forsyth Technical Community College and holds an associate degree in Criminal Justice. The wrestler has multiple goals in the wrestling industry including signing with one of the big companies (World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), All-Elite Wrestling (AEW), Ring of Honor Wrestling (ROH), Impact Wrestling, and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). He also wants to wrestle internationally and compete in all 50 states.

Being self-employed, Fulp is missing out on several events and is suffering economically like a lot of other independent wrestlers. The PWF is helping with promotions of merchandise for its wrestlers with proceeds going to each individual wrestler.

For more information on Fulp and if you would like to support him with the purchase of apparel, visit his page on Pro Wrestling Tee at www.prowrestlingtees.com.

