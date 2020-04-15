NCHSAA ‘Athlete of Year’ nominations due Friday

CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that all nominations for Male and Female Athlete of the Year are due by Friday, April 17, at 5 p.m.

Once the nomination list has been compiled, a committee will narrow the selections down to a list of finalists. Then a panel of NCHSAA representatives and media will vote to select this year’s Male and Female Athletes of the Year.

If you have watched an outstanding athlete this year, please nominate them using the form at nchsaa.org/form/nchsaa-athlete-year-nomination.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

