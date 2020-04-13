Counting down hoops’ #8 to #5

Our online bracket continues for the greatest basketball player in history. We started with the top 64 players from the past 64 years, and voting by our readers cut that list in half to 32.

I previously gave a brief profile of each player from #64 up to #9. I wasn’t in a hurry to get to the top eight because I knew they were safe from the first round of voting. So here is where I see seeds #5-8.

8. Oscar Robertson, 12-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA, 6-time assist champ, once MVP, 1 title, rookie of the year.

In three varsity seasons in college, he averaged 33.8 points, 15.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists (assists weren’t counted his sophomore season) while shooting 53.5%. Then his first three seasons in the NBA averaged out to about 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

He retired with averages of 25.7 points, 7.5 boards and 9.5 dimes. Steals weren’t kept until his last season, so we don’t know how he would have fared there.

Unlike many of the free shooters of the 1960s, Oscar was efficient, hitting 48.5% from the floor, 83.8% from the line.

He is 14th all-time in points, 6th in assists, 87th in rebounds (fourth among guards), 4th in made foul shots, and 11th in win shares.

Oscar had 10 huge seasons in Cincinnati before being traded to the Bucks, where he immediately won a title after teaming up with a young Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Oscar’s rebounding and free throw attempts dropped with the Bucks thanks to the post presence of Kareem. But you could make the case that Kareem doesn’t win a title without a veteran point guard to steady the team.

———

Here is where it gets interesting. I believe that the top seven seeds all have a legitimate claim to the title of GOAT (greatest of all time). Seeds 6 and 7 come up a hair short in my opinion through no fault of their own. And it’s no coincidence I ranked them side-by-side because they deserve to be close.

When Larry Bird retired, Magic Johnson called Bird the greatest to ever play the game. When Bird spoke of the GOAT, Bird said Magic was the greatest ever. And for several years in the 1980s, there did seem to be a tie.

7. Magic Johnson, 12-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA, 4-time assist champ, 2-time steals champ, 3-time MVP, 5 titles, 3 Finals MVPs.

Magic posted nine-straight years of double-digit assists running Showtime in L.A. Despite retiring in 1991 while still playing at a high level, he is 5th in career assists and 23rd in steals. And when I say “playing at a high level” I mean in 1991 he finished second to Michael Jordan in the MVP race, or he might have had his fourth MVP award.

He is 1st in assists per game, better than the top two guys on the assist list: John Stockton and Jason Kidd. He is 4th in box plus/minus, which looks at how much you help the offense score and how much you help the defense stop scoring. He is 14th in value over a replacement player. And he is 24th in win shares, which is how much you contribute to your team earning a win (either on offense or defense).

When he was drafted, CBS was showing NBA playoff games on tape delay so it didn’t interfere with its regular TV shows. Magic made hoops an entertainment business as the best passer the game has ever seen.

And he kept improving. His first five years in the league, Magic was a respectable 80% foul shooter, but by his last three seasons, he was averaging 90% and even led the league once. Until he was 29, Magic was a poor 3-point shooter and rarely shot. Then he showed off his improved stroke, hitting 34.6% over his final four seasons.

His 12 seasons at PG were remarkable. Then he announced his retirement due to testing positive for HIV. He stayed away from the game for four years, then came back for one last season as a forward. Those lost years hurt his career totals.

6. Larry Bird, 12-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA, 3-time all-defensive, 3-time MVP (and #2 four more times), 4-time FT% leader, 3 titles, 2 Finals MVPs, rookie of the year.

Bird turned a middling college team into an undefeated team playing Magic and Michigan State for a national title. He went to Boston just after the team set a franchise record for most losses and turned that team around. Bird retired with the second-highest winning percentage by a player — just decimal points behind Magic.

He is 17th in points per game, 21st in PER (player efficiency rating), 22nd in win shares per minute, 7th in box plus/minus, 15th in value over replacement player. From 1979 to 1988 he was the best all-around player in the league.

And yet none of that tells the whole story. Bird would get bored in the middle of the season and needed motivation. He once decided to play one road game left-handed just to make things difficult on himself. He would sometimes tell the defender what play the Celtics were running to see if the man could still stop him.

Bird came through so many times in the clutch that we were surprised when he actually missed a shot.

The problem for Bird was that he played wide open and got injured often. He once played the whole second half of a game with a fracture to his eye socket that caused him to see double. He was a 10-time All-NBA player who could have had a few more if not for a chronic back condition that forced him to retire just after competing with the Dream Team.

5. Tim Duncan, 15-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA, 15-time All-Defensive, 2-time MVP, 5 titles, 3 Finals MVPs, rookie of the year.

I mentioned that Bird and Magic retired as the top two in winning percentage for their careers. Well, they were passed by the former competitive swimmer from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

He ranks second only to Bill Russell in defensive win shares, and considering the advanced athleticism in Duncan’s career, one could argue he had a much harder task night in and night out. He is 3rd in defensive rating, 14th in player efficiency rating, 7th in win shares, 6th in value over replacement player. And none of those stats can track how many times a player missed a shot because he was twisting or double-clutching in attempt to get around Duncan’s long arms.

Some have argued that he is the single-greatest defensive force in the game’s history (others might argue for Wilt or Russell).

He is 7th in total rebounds, 6th in blocks, 15th in free throws earned, and 17th in points scored.

In his first six seasons, Duncan averaged 39 minutes a game. Then Gregg Popovich got smart and began limiting Duncan’s minutes. Between that and the slow pace of the Spurs, Duncan’s numbers are deflated compared to others.

How about this category: stats per 100 possessions? It takes out minutes and pace of play.

As a 38-year-old, Duncan was averaging 24.6 points, 16.2 boards, 5.3 assists and 3.5 blocks per 100 possessions.

Over their careers, Duncan was better per 100 possessions than Shaq in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks and just 5.5 points less.

Stats aren’t everything because one could also argue that Duncan also was the greatest leader and teammate of his era — that it isn’t a coincidence that his winning percentage is so high.

And if Tom Brady is the GOAT because of all his wins and titles, then why can’t Duncan be so?

— — —

Find the voting brackets on our website at bit.ly/2x81WkG. Check out my previous bracket columns on our sports home page at bit.ly/2JLLtVS.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.