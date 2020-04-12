First round results for hoops bracket

The first round of our basketball bracket is in the books, and like the real thing, almost all of the top seeds advanced, with just a few upsets popping out.

I already wrote five columns describing the players seeded from 64 up to 9. That was my opinion. The fans shared theirs by voting on our website. I had no part in the voting or tallying of votes.

One thing I am pleased to report is that folks did not have a case of recency bias. By that I mean that fans aren’t so in love with today’s players that they forgot there were great cagers in the past. If anything, there might have been a 1990s bias, which we’ll get to in a moment.

Here are the results of fan votes as of the cutoff point on Friday evening at 5 p.m.

1. Michael Jordan over Corliss Williamson

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar over Miles Simon

3. LeBron James over Tyler Hansbrough

4. Wilt Chamberlain over Larry Johnson

5. Tim Duncan over Bill Bradley

6. Larry Bird over Scott/Sean May

7. Magic Johnson over Juan Dixon

8. Oscar Robertson over Glen Rice

9. Bill Russell over Christian Laettner

33. Patrick Ewing over 10. Elgin Baylor (upset)

11. John Stockton over Danny Manning

12. Karl Malone over David Thompson

13. Julius Erving over Bill Walton

14. Charles Barkley over Giannis Antetokounmpo

15. Jerry West over Kawhi Leonard

16. Shaquille O’Neal over George Gervin

17. Hakeem Olajuwon over Hal Greer

18. Moses Malone over Dwight Howard

19. Kobe Bryant over Walt Frazier

20. Kevin Garnett over Rick Barry

21. Kevin Durant over Grant Hill

44. Reggie Miller over 22. James Harden (upset)

23. Dirk Nowitzki, 43. Clyde Drexler (tie)

24. Chris Paul over Paul Pierce

25. David Robinson over Ray Allen

26. Stephen Curry over Bob Pettit

27. John Havlicek over Dennis Rodman

38. Russell Westbrook over 28. Elvin Hayes (upset)

29. Scottie Pippen over Isiah Thomas

30. Jason Kidd, 37. Gary Payton (tie)

31. Dwayne Wade over Bob Cousy

32. Steve Nash over Allen Iverson

So, out of 32 matchups, we have 28 higher seeds winning outright, two that tied and only two that were upset.

What can we say about the four that stand out?

Reggie Miller played from 1987-05. Clyde Drexler played from 1984-98. Gary Payton played from 1991 to 2007.

With Russell Westbrooke and Elvin Hayes, neither of them played in the 1990s. Hayes lasted from 1968 to 1984. So his career was done before Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and most of the other Dream Team members came into the league.

As I said in my profile of him, I never saw Hayes play and I’ve never even seen old game footage on ESPN Classic. However, his numbers were steller.

He made 12 All-Star teams he was in the top 12 all-time in points, rebounds and defensive win shares (how much a player’s defense contributes to his team’s wins). And he likely would be top 10 in blocks if the first five years of his career counted.

He was blocking about three shots per game when the league first started keeping track of blocked shots and steals with the 1973-74 season.

Considering he played in all but one game of the first five seasons, he had 409 games and a possible 1,200 blocks more on top of the 1,771 he is credited for having. That would put him 8th behind Duncan and Robins and ahead of Ewing and Shaq.

He lost to Westbrook, a modern player with an MVP title and the distinction of being the only player to average a triple-double for three straight seasons.

While the triple-doubles are quite the achievement, The Thunder big men have been content with boxing out and letting Russell have the rebounds instead of grabbing them for themselves. Steven Adams is more unselfish than most centers.

And Westbrook shoots a ton of 3-pointers despite not being all that good at it.

That’s why I had Hayes as the higher seed, but the fans have spoken.

Reggie Miller over James Harden is a shocker. Harden has similar career achievements to Westbrook, but is a more accurate shooter.

Miller had trouble getting All-Star votes and All-NBA recognitions early in his career because he overlapped with Michael Jordan’s championship years.

Harden had three years of coming off the bench in Oklahoma City before becoming a superstar in Houston. He has made eight straight All-Star Games and will be 31 when the next seasonis ready to start, so he should add a couple more.

Miller was considered a volume 3-point shooter when he was putting up 5.5 to 6 attempts a game. The past two seasons, Harden has averaged close to 13 attempts — and made 36% of them.

Perhaps this is a statement about Harden’s reputation for getting lazy at times on defense.

In the case of a tie in boxing, the champion retains his belt. So, too, it seems fitting that the higher seed get to advance when fan voting doesn’t settle the matter.

Jason Kidd and Gary Payton was always an interesting pairing. They were both fast point guards known as much for their defense as their offense. Payton was better at scoring, while Kidd was better with assists (and made himself into a better 3-point shooter).

Kidd is second all-time in assists and steals to John Stockton. That is rarefied air up there. He should get the nod.

Clyde Drexler and Dirk Nowitzki. A member of the Dream Team and Phi Slamma Jamma against the best-shooting big man in the game.

Dirk made a dozen All-NBA teams and earned an MVP award and Finals MVP. He is eighth in win shares and ninth in value over a replacement player.

Clyde made five All-NBA teams and only earned a title when he left Portland to join Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston. He is 35th in win shares and 19th in VORP.

Clyde made a lot of “wow” plays, but it’s not really close in terms of who was more important to his team. Dirk moves on.

Find the voting brackets on our website at bit.ly/2x81WkG. Check out my previous bracket columns on our sports home page at bit.ly/2JLLtVS.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

