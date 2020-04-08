Spring Sports Photos: Softball

North Surry junior Delaney Fulk helped lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 3-1 record in the first two weeks of the 2020 season. Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News North Surry junior Delaney Fulk helped lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 3-1 record in the first two weeks of the 2020 season. - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy junior Kaylan Martin makes the throw to first after fielding a ground ball against North Surry. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry pitcher Hali Scott attempts to get a Davie runner out after bunting. - Jeff Linville | The News Megan Atkins was a force on the mound for Surry Central in the Lady Eagles’ doubleheader wins against North Forsyth and West Forsyth. - - Cory Smith | The News Tynlee Jones sends a shot down the third-base line in East Surry’s 8-5 win against Davie. - - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy second baseman Sydney Seagraves stretches to make a catch in a home game against North Surry. - - Jeff Linville | The News Surry Central sophomore Carlee Jones scores one of the Lady Eagles’ 15 runs in a mercy rule win over North Forsyth. - - Cory Smith | The News North Surry sophomore Bella Aparacio had two hits, two runs and two RBI in the Lady Greyhounds’ 18-1 win over Mount Airy. - - Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Cainan Dollyhigh keeps her eye on a Mount Airy pitch in an 18-1 win over the Lady Bears. - - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy freshman Morgan Mayfield begins her swing in a March 11 game against North Surry. - - Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Grace Kiser grins as she watches her hit soar over the left field fence for a home run. - - Jeff Linville | The News Carlie Via hits a RBI single to increase the Golden Eagle lead against North Forsyth in the season opener on March 6. - - Cory Smith | The News East Surry pitcher Maggie Holt waits for the pitch call in a home game against Davie. - - Jeff Linville | The News Abigail Johnson, one of Surry Central’s two seniors along with Gracie Brindle, lays down a bunt in a March 6 game against North Forsyth. - - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy senior Meredith Hensley finished with two hits and an RBI in a home game against North Surry. - -

Mount Airy junior Kaylan Martin makes the throw to first after fielding a ground ball against North Surry.

North Surry’s softball team rushes to greet Jesi Shelnutt after the junior hammered a home run at Mount Airy.

East Surry pitcher Hali Scott attempts to get a Davie runner out after bunting.

Megan Atkins was a force on the mound for Surry Central in the Lady Eagles’ doubleheader wins against North Forsyth and West Forsyth.

Abigail Johnson, one of Surry Central’s two seniors along with Gracie Brindle, lays down a bunt in a March 6 game against North Forsyth.

East Surry’s Grace Kiser grins as she watches her hit soar over the left field fence for a home run.

Mount Airy freshman Morgan Mayfield begins her swing in a March 11 game against North Surry.

Surry Central sophomore Carlee Jones scores one of the Lady Eagles’ 15 runs in a mercy rule win over North Forsyth.

North Surry junior Delaney Fulk helped lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 3-1 record in the first two weeks of the 2020 season.

North Surry sophomore Bella Aparacio had two hits, two runs and two RBI in the Lady Greyhounds’ 18-1 win over Mount Airy.

East Surry pitcher Maggie Holt waits for the pitch call in a home game against Davie.

Tynlee Jones sends a shot down the third-base line in East Surry’s 8-5 win against Davie.

Mount Airy senior Meredith Hensley finished with two hits and an RBI in a home game against North Surry.

Carlie Via hits a RBI single to increase the Golden Eagle lead against North Forsyth in the season opener on March 6.

North Surry’s Cainan Dollyhigh keeps her eye on a Mount Airy pitch in an 18-1 win over the Lady Bears.

Mount Airy second baseman Sydney Seagraves stretches to make a catch in a home game against North Surry.