Here is our bracket’s #33-40 choices

As I explained in my first column, it’s actually my top 52 players and 12 “Cinderellas” who are made up of great NCAA performances that earned a title, but guys who didn’t go on to have a top-52 NBA career for one reason or another.

On Wednesday I gave a brief introduction to who those 12 Cinderellas are. On Friday I covered the next 12 at the bottom of the bracket from 52 up to 41.

In a 64-man bracket, the rest of the lower seeds are the ones between 33 and 40. Here are my choices for those spots.

40. Bob Pettit, 11-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA, 2-time scoring champ, 1 rebounds champ, 2-time MVP, 1 title, rookie of the year.

Pettit entered the league in 1954 when there were only eight teams, so making the All-Star team wasn’t as hard. Still, the fact he played 11 years and never missed both the All-Star and All-NBA honors is very impressive.

After shooting just 41-42% in his first four years, he improved his efficiency steadily to as high as 46.3%. He averaged 26.4 points, 16.2 rebounds and 10 foul shots earned per season.

He is 8th in points per game, 43rd in total points, 3rd in rebounds per game, 19th career rebounds, 21st in foul shots earned. He is 7th in PER (player efficiency rating), 34th in win shares (how much a player contributes to a win over the average player) and 15th in win shares per minute played.

39. Dennis Rodman, 2-time All-Star, 2-time All-NBA, 8-time all-defensive, 7-time rebounds champ, 2-time defensive player of the year, 5 titles.

Those who only remember Rodman for his wild hair and antics are forgetting what an incredible defender he was for such a wiry build.

Rodman won back-to-back defensive player of the year awards at small forward, then was asked by Coach Chuck Daly to move up to power forward. He responded by leading the league in rebounding the next seven seasons. His rebound numbers in those years were the highest consistent volume since Wilt Chamberlain in the late 1960s-early 1970s.

He is 12th in rebounds per game, 5th in offensive rebounds, 24th overall. He has the highest offensive rebound percentage in history, 5th in defensive rebound percentage. His field goal percentage is 67th as he didn’t look to score often, but could finish well on the break.

He is 43rd in defensive rating and 39th in defensive win shares.

38. Russell Westbrook, 9-time All-Star, 8-time All-NBA, 2-time scoring champ, 2-time assist champ, 1 MVP.

He is the only player to average a triple-double for three straight seasons.

Only 31, he is already 14th in assists, 44th in steals, 48th in points, 45th in free throws earned. He also is 11th in turnovers and has shot nearly 3,200 3’s despite not being very accurate (30.4%). He is 76th in win shares per minute, 26th in box plus/minus, and 31st in VORP (value against a replacement player).

Westbrook has been accused at times of stat-padding, but his impact is undeniable.

37. Gary Payton, 9-time All-Star, 9-time All-NBA, 9-time all-defensive, 1 steals champ, 1 defensive player of the year, 1 title.

“The Glove” locked down opponents with his defense. He is 4th in steals, 10th in assists, 38th in points, 28th in win shares, and 26th in VORP.

What isn’t measured in stats is the toughness and confidence he brought to the position so that he didn’t back down from any opponent.

36. Isiah Thomas, 12-time All-Star, 5-time All-NBA, 1 assist champ, 2 titles, 1 Finals MVP.

The smallest member of the Bad Boys of Detroit was also the unquestioned leader with his dynamic scoring and passing skills. He averaged 20 points and 10 assists for four straight seasons.

He wasn’t a great 3-point shooter, but improved in the pressure of the playoffs (from 29.0% regular season to 34.6% postseason).

He is 9th in assists, 18th in steals, 67th in points, and 51st in VORP.

35. Bob Cousy, 13-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA, 8-time assist champ, 1 MVP, 6 titles.

Like Pettit, Cousy made the All-Star team every season of his career.

Cousy wasn’t an efficient shooter (37.5%), but kept the Celtics’ offense purring while Bill Russell commanded the defense. Cousy is 20th in career assists and 54th in free throws made.

34. Allen Iverson, 11-time All-Star, 7-time All-NBA, 4-time scoring champ, 3-time steals champ, 1 MVP, rookie of the year.

Many people would have Iverson higher because he scored a lot, but his efficiency wasn’t impressive. He took a bunch of shots so he could score 30 points a game.

Yes, he is 7th in points per game, 30th in total points, 15th in steals, 46th in assists, 14th in free throws made.

However, his player efficiency rating is only 58th and his win shares just 92nd, with a VORP (value over replacement player) at 36th. Much of this is likely due to his inefficient shooting (42.5% overall) and being 21st in career turnovers.

An impressive attribute was his stamina as he never wanted to come out of a game. He led the league in minutes played seven times and averaged 41.1 minutes for his career.

33. Patrick Ewing, 11-time All-Star, 7-time All-NBA, 3-time all-defensive, rookie of the year.

He had 13 straight seasons of at least 20 points and 2 blocks per game, and 13 years of at least 9 rebounds.

He is 28th in points, 8th in blocks, 12th in defensive rebounds (26th overall), 31st in foul shots earned, 22nd in defensive rating and 9th in defensive win shares, 43rd in total win shares, and 35th in VORP.

Plus he was a 3-time All-American at Georgetown.

The only thing Ewing couldn’t do was win a title going against Jordan and the Bulls and Reggie Miller and the Pacers in the East.

