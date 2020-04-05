Dowell signs NLI with Newberry College

Mount Airy senior Emma Dowell waves to the Granite Bear crowd during the Northwest 1A Conference Basketball tournament in February. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Would you believe that one of the top athletic prospects at each Mount Airy football and basketball game this year never once put on a jersey?

This senior athlete never had her stats uploaded to MaxPreps, nor was she eligible for all-conference honors. However, this didn’t keep scouts from in South Carolina from finding her and offering a full athletic scholarship.

Her name is Emma Dowell, and she recently signed her National Letter of Intent to cheer for Newberry College.

“I’ve never been to Newberry, but for them to come here and offer her a full cheerleading scholarship is a pretty big deal,” said Mount Airy coach Devin Moore. “It’s not very often you see a lot of kids from this area say they’re signing to be a cheerleader. They go on to college and might walk on and try out there, but for them to notice her here is a big accomplishment.”

Dowell’s signing comes less than a year after she began cheering, joining the football cheer squad at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year as a flyer.

“It means a lot,” Dowell said. “It’s surprising because this is actually my first year cheering and I didn’t expect to be signed or anything, so it’s really great.”

As someone who began dancing soon after she began walking, Dowell said her original dream was to dance in college. Cheerleading became more appealing as she got into high school.

“I actually wanted to cheer in college for a couple years now instead of dance because there aren’t many dance programs. So, cheering sounded like a better idea. Me and Haley, my other captain, we did it together. We were both dancers so we signed up together.”

Moore was thrilled when Dowell decided to try out for the team. Despite never cheering before, her dance background and fast-learning nature helped Dowell not only make the team, but she went on to become a captain after football season.

“She actually wasn’t able to do tryouts on the day everybody else did, so she had to learn faster and actually tried out a day before anyone else. She had one day to learn four cheers and two dances. She was actually one of my top scorers so I was really, really impressed with her,” Moore said.

“I love her personality and everything about her. I told her I wish she had one more year because she is such a great leader.”

Dowell said the biggest difference between her time as a dancer and joining the cheer squad is that dance was beginning to feel more like a job. Once she was able to join a team, she was surrounded by a support system that made her want to come to practice.

According to Moore, college cheerleading encompasses a number of different avenues like co-ed squads, all-girl squads and competition teams that incorporate tumbling, stunting, dance and much more. She said Dowell is already at the college level when it comes to dancing and stunting. Mount Airy doesn’t incorporate a lot of acrobatics and flips due to certain requirements and restrictions, but Moore did say Dowell had the potential to do whatever she wants when she gets to Newberry.

“It really just depends on what level she wants to be on,” Moore said. “Some of the stuff is really tough, especially when they go to big competitions and compete. Schools like Kentucky, Tennessee, N.C. State, stuff like that. It can get a little tough. I’m a little laid back, so we like to crack jokes and laugh and have a good time, but I definitely think she can handle the challenge when she gets there. She’s a really, really good cheerleader and she learns very well. I’m just really excited for her.”

Moore has coached at Mount Airy for three years and 12 years in total. She’s worked with younger children before and transitioned as they’ve gotten older. Moore said Dowell was on the level of someone that she’d worked with for maybe eight or nine years.

“She’s good at stunting and that’s probably the hardest part when you come in and you’ve never cheered before,” Moore said. “You’re learning how to be a flyer; that’s pretty tough because you have to learn how to hold your weight in the air. She’s comfortable in the air which means she can just smile and she can wave at the crowd and interact with people while she’s totally trusting someone below her to make sure she doesn’t fall and break her neck.”

A prime example of Dowell’s comfort level could be seen at her signing. Sporting jeans and a Newberry t-shirt, Dowell and her teammates joked about getting a picture of her stunting. Before you knew it, teammate Darius Walker tossed her into the air into a full up, a cheerleading stunt with only one base.

As the first student she’s coached to sign with a college, Moore said Dowell’s ceiling is wide open and that she’ll only get better in college.

“Hopefully with her college schedule she’ll get to come back and help with tryouts for next year. That’s kind of how we do it. The captains will come back and they’ll work with me, and we’ll come up some dance routines and stuff like that for the new girls. I’m excited to see what she can bring back from college when she gets in a couple practices. I’m really going to hate to see her and Haley [Moser] leave.”

MAHS cheerleader joins Wolf Pack

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

