Tucker: ‘We’re all in this together’

Que Tucker, the commissioner of the N.C. High School Athletic Association, released a statement Wednesday regarding the state of interscholastic athletics.

In a video released on the NCHSAA’s Vimeo account, Tucker said:

“First and foremost, I pray that you, your family and those closest to you are healthy and safe during this COVID-19 crisis facing us all. The past several weeks have certainly been uncharted territory for much of the athletic world, and the NCHSAA is no different in that regard.”

The NCHSAA originally announced the suspension of all athletic competition, including the state basketball championships, on March 12. The suspension was scheduled to last from 11:59 p.m. on March 13 to Monday, April 6.

On March 23, the suspension period was extended to at least May 18, in accordance to Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order.

“The decisions to postpone state basketball championships and to suspend all other interscholastic athletic activity were not ones that we took lightly and only came after exhausting all available options, recognizing the gravity and uncertainty of the threat we were facing. We sincerely hope that we are able to return to athletic competition in the near future. We want nothing more for our student-athletes, particularly our seniors, than for them to be able to safely compete and finish out their seasons in a healthy environment.”

In her statement, Tucker reinforced the NCHSAA’s ideas of reconvening athletics.

“Please note the NCHSAA staff is planning for a modified spring sports season once we get back to school, and we hope to finish the basketball season by crowing new state champions in late May or early June,” Tucker said.

“I want to thank our parents, coaches, our teachers and administrators for your patience during this crisis. We realize you want answers, and we are continuing to plan so that when the time is right, and we are given the ‘play ball’ signal, we are ready to take the field.”

Tucker also took time to address the student-athletes going through this unprecedented event.

“We know this is not how you pictured this year going,” Tucker said. “We know you would rather be fielding ground balls, volleying a serve at the net, running a few extra sprints on the track, hitting another bucket of balls on the driving range, cradling the ball as you run or working on your footwork on the soccer field. We also know life does not seem fair right now. I encourage you to use this time to stay on top of your academic requirements and responsibilities. After all, you are student-athletes.”

She then challenged the students to, within the guides of social distancing, “serve those around you,” giving such examples as mowing the lawn for an elderly neighbor or picking up groceries for families of healthcare workers.

Tucker also advised student-athletes to stay in shape in the event athletics continue this school year.

“We still have hopes for athletic competition in May and/or June. We want you ready.”

Though she, nor anyone else, has experienced anything like the events facing the world, Tucker was able to relate the current situation to a battle fought by a former friend and colleague: the late N.C. State women’s basketball coach, Kay Yow.

Tucker served as an assistant coach to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer at N.C. State before joining the athletic association in 1991.

“Coach Yow was one of the kindest and most wonderful humans you could ever know,” Tucker said. “It’s just not fair that one of the world’s nicest people had to fight one of the most dreaded diseases: cancer.”

Yow was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987 and fought the disease on-and-off for the next 22 years. She founded the Kay Yow Cancer Fund in 2007 as part of her effort to raise awareness of the disease as well as money for those impacted by it. She was awarded the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance that same year. Yow passed away in 2009 at the age of 66.

“One of her sayings I remember to this day, and seems most appropriate at this time, is, ‘You can’t change the direction of the wind, but you can adjust your sails,’” Tucker said. “Just as in Coach Yow’s life, this is true for us today. We didn’t plan for the COVID-19 wind to blow in … to blow in such way that athletics for this season would be impossible to conduct. However, we can and we must adjust our sails in a positive direction.”

“Please stay safe, stay healthy and be kind to each other. We look forward to the day when we defeat this virus and we get back to education-based athletics. We are one team strong, and we are all in this together.”

