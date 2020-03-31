Tumbarello signs NLI with Winston-Salem State

Jackson Tumbarello didn’t even play football until his junior year of high school. He recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Winston-Salem State University. Cory Smith | The News

Jackson Tumbarello didn't even play football until his junior year of high school. He recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Winston-Salem State University.

Professional athletes ranging from Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey to Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings have encouraged athletes to play multiple sports.

This is especially popular in smaller communities like Mount Airy. Some athletes have a specialty that gets more focus than another, but every once in a while an athlete comes along that is a true gamechanger across the board.

Mount Airy senior Jackson Tumbarello is one of these rare athletes that makes an impact on any field/mat/track he steps on. A standout in four different high school sports, Tumbarello’s shot at competing at the collegiate level wasn’t as much a question of “if,” but rather “which one?”

Tumbarello made his decision in February when he signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent to play college football with Winston-Salem State University.

“Being a kid, it was always, ‘Oh, I want to go professional,” and as I got older, you realize that’s not always the goal,” Tumbarello said. “To be successful in life is always the goal. So about probably my freshman year I decided I was going to play any sport I wanted to, and if I got anything I’d be happy; and if not, I would just go for academics. Luckily, when I started to play football, Winston-Salem State noticed me and that was the decision I made.”

Tumbarello continues Mount Airy’s legacy of producing college-level kickers. Robert Brown, who kicked for the Bears from 2014-2017, currently plays at Campbell University and is in the N.C. High School Athletic Association record book for six different kicking categories. Robert’s older brother Mitchell preceded him as the starter at both Mount Airy and Campbell.

Tyler Hull, who graduated from Mount Airy in 2010, kicked for the Bears before playing at Guilford College and the University of South Carolina. Hull actually served as Tumbarello’s kicking instructor.

“He helped me get to where I am now,” Tumbarello said when expressing thanks to Hull.

He went on to thank his family “for always being there for me for all the different sports I do.”

The craziest part of Tumbarello signing to play college football is the fact that he only started the sport in 2018 as a rising junior.

“We’re really proud of Jackson,” said Bears coach J.K. Adkins. “I think he’s one of the best athletes in the school. He’s a great soccer player, obviously a great football player, great wrestler … and then he’s great in track, too. He’s just an all-around great kid and we’re very proud of his accomplishments. He’s going to have the ability to go and continue doing what he’s doing at the next level and continue his education.”

In his first two years with Mount Airy, Tumbarello was a starter on the record-setting soccer team as a sophomore, reached the Final Four in wrestling duals as a sophomore and won a state championship as a member of the track team as a freshman.

“The original goal was track, probably,” Tumbarello said. “(College) soccer is really competitive and track, I was always decent at it so I knew I could get some (scholarship) money for it. Then obviously football came and that was the best thing I had.”

Adkins came in as the new head football coach in 2018. The team was left without a kicker after Robert Brown graduated in the spring of 2018, so Adkins got in contact with Brown’s former teammate in soccer.

“We were trying to figure it out and stopped Jackson one day and said, ‘Hey man, can you kick this thing?’” Adkins said. “He went out on the field and I went and watched him and, without any coaching, the ball was launching off the tee. So I knew he had the natural ability. Once he gets at the next level and receives some specialized coaching, he’s going to really take off. He’s got one of the strongest legs I’ve ever seen.”

It didn’t take long for Tumbarello to become one of the top kickers in the state. He finished 2018 with 62 made PATs on 70 attempts and averaged 5.4 points per game. He finished second in the 1A division in both categories, trailing only East Surry’s Derek Sutterby in both (minimum 10 games). Sutterby also played in three more games than Tumbarello that season.

Tumbarello also served as a kickoff specialist. In 95 kickoffs, he recorded 48 touchbacks. This was good enough for second in the 1A division and tied for seventh in the state. Tumbarello was named Northwest Conference Specialist of the Year in 2018.

“People don’t understand what a luxury it is to have a kid that puts it in the end zone after kickoffs and forces teams to drive 80 yards,” Adkins said.

The Bears high-scoring offense from the year prior took a hit due to injury and graduation. Tumbarello’s numbers took a dip in 2019, but not his accuracy.

He was once again named NW1A Specialist of the Year as a senior. He finished 49-for-52 on PATs, 1-for-1 on field goals with a long of 35 yards, 49 touchbacks on 74 kickoffs, 20 punts for 705 yards and two 2-point conversions. His 56 points were the second-most on the Bears, only trailing running back Johnathon Smith, who will also suit up for Winston-Salem State next season.

“There’s so many hidden points in that,” Adkins said. “Being able to kick it deep and not put it in the hands of a dangerous guy, having the ability to know that once you’re in the red zone there’s an opportunity for points even if you don’t score a touchdown.”

Kickers usually need nerves of steel to survive the pressure. When comparing it to soccer, Tumbarello said football is actually less stressful for him.

“It’s a lot more relaxing. There’s not much stress on you when you’re not running around for 80 minutes. You can just sit there and don’t really have to think about it, then when your time is there you do your job and walk off the field.”

Tumbarello also experienced success in his other sports as an upperclassman. He was named to the All-State Soccer Team as a junior and senior.

In wrestling, Tumbarello won an individual state championship in the 195 class this winter before it was taken away after the match in a controversial clock ruling and awarded to his opponent.

When it comes to all-conference selections, Tumbarello received the honor 12 times: three times in soccer, all four years in track, three times in wrestling, and both seasons in football.

Mount Airy senior follows in footsteps of past kickers

