Uncertainy lies ahead in high school sports

By Cory Smith - csmith@mtairynews.com
Five East Surry seniors huddled together for a picture after Thursday’s 8-5 win over Davie.

Taking pictures after games isn’t uncommon in high school athletics, however the fans’ motivation to do so in this instance is something completely out of the ordinary. The girls weren’t sure if they would play another game this year and wanted to savor the moment.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Thursday afternoon that all interscholastic athletics of member schools were to be suspended effective at 11:59 p.m. on Friday as a result of the spread of COVID-19. That includes 2020 Men’s and Women’s Basketball State Championships, which had been scheduled to be played this weekend

“As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution,” said Commissioner Que Tucker.

The title games have been postponed indefinitely. The suspension of regular season events in various sports will be at least through Monday, April 6, according to the association.

“The NCHSAA Board of Directors will assess this situation regularly over the next few weeks,” the agency said in announcing the suspension of activity. “This includes all workouts, skill development, practices and contests.”

Earlier in the day the association had announced it would ban most fans from the state basketball championships, with only “essential staff and limited family in attendance.” Now, the fate of the title games will be decided later.

The situation is an unprecedented one for local athletic directors.

“Well after the NCAA first made the decision to have games with no fans and then turned around and cancelled the whole tournament, I figured it would follow that,” Surry Central AD Wes Evans said. “It really wasn’t a surprise once it came out from the association. I just figured high school athletics would fall in line with the others.”

“I knew there was no way they were going to allow us to continue play when they aren’t allowing these larger organizations to play,” added East Surry AD Randy Marion. “I saw the writing on the wall.”

No Surry county teams remain in contention for a basketball state championship. The closest school still playing basketball is Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy’s boy’s team. However spring sports began practicing February 12, with the first contests beginning on March 2.

“We’re disappointed for student-athletes and coaches who have spent a lot of time getting ready for the spring season,” North Surry AD Chris Butler said. “When you see what’s happened in last 24 and 48 hours, it makes sense.”

Even though it makes sense to cancel sporting events, it doesn’t mean it made the decision any easier to digest. East Surry’s five seniors are just a handful of hundreds of seniors across the state that don’t know if they’ll ever get a chance to play again.

“We’re disappointed for all the student-athletes, but especially the seniors,” Butler said. “We still hope three weeks from now we can resume seasons and kind of save what’s left.”

The NCHSAA’s suspension means there won’t be any organized team activity allowed.

“If a student-athlete wants to go to a field and practice, they can,” Evans said. “You’re not going to stop every child or parent taking the child. However, it’s not like we’re not going to open up the gym. If they want to go out on the tennis courts and play among themselves, they can as far as I know. But no coaches are to be involved in any activity.”

Surry County schools has taken the suspension a step further by cancelling all planning sporting events on Friday.

Marion expressed his appreciation to the NCHSAA for the quick response to the problem.

“I do applaud the high school athletic association for coming out and saying ‘Hey, we’re doing this across the board for everybody.’ What I didn’t want to happen is what initially started to happen. Counties like New Hanover and Wake County saying, ‘alright, we’re just going to play a conference schedule and cancel everything else.’ So I didn’t think it would be right for one system to do one thing and another system to do something else if we wanted to keep things the same across the board and keep it fair to everybody.”

