Cox wins silver in Pinehurst

Surry Community College freshman Alyssa Cox finished second in last week’s tournament at Longleaf Golf Club in Pinehurst. The tourament, hosted by Sandhills Community College, featured 21 golfers from eight different schools. Cox and St. Andrews University’s Lydia Randell originally tied for first with a combined score of 150. Cox and Randell competed in a playoff on the first hole, where Randell chipped in her birdie shot to edge Cox.