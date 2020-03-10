Surry places nine on All-Academic team

Surry Community freshman Alyssa Cox, seen here during her golfing days at Mount Airy High School, was one of three Knight golfers to receive Region 10 All-Academic honors. The News

DOBSON — Surry Community College is proud to announce nine of its student-athletes have been honored for their accomplishments in the classroom for the Fall 2019 Semester.

For the first time in its history, Region 10 has awarded All-Academic honors, an honor reserved for student-athletes who achieved at last a 3.0 grade point average and participated in a fall semester sport (basketball, cross-country, football, golf, soccer, tennis, volleyball and wrestling).

Surry had six volleyball players and three golfers that were named Academic All-Region. Earning the distinction for the Knights were volleyball players Colby Crater (Forbush), Piper Draughon (Mount Airy), Adrienne Harris (Carroll County, Va.), Abbey Johnson (Starmount), Jenna Simpson (Surry Central) and Hannah Williams (Mount Airy). For golf there were Zekiel Easton (White Plains Christian), Austin Smith (North Surry) and Alyssa Cox (Mount Airy).

“We are excited to have several of our student-athletes honored by Region 10 for their academic performance,” Surry Athletic Director Mark Tucker said. “Our volleyball and golf teams had very successful seasons this fall on the court, of course, and in the classroom. We are extremely proud of them. Our coaches emphasize and prioritize academics to our student-athletes on a daily basis.”

A total of 476 student athletes from 29 member schools in Region 10 were honored.

