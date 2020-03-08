Bears host first 2020 track meet

East Surry’s Elijah Wright, center in red jersey, takes the 100m dash, with teammate Luke Bullington finishing second in the left lane. Jeff Linville | The News

Mount Airy kicked off its track and field season by hosting East Surry and Bishop McGuinness Thursday afternoon.

Granite Bear William Mayfield had a big day, taking home three first-place honors in individual events: 200 meters, 400 meters and the long jump.

Classmate Gracie Butcher excelled in the girls’ events. She was first in the 200 meters and long jump and second in the 100 meters by less than a tenth of a second.

East Surry’s Elijah Wright took first place in the 100 meters, first place in the 300m hurdles and tied for the top height in the high jump, but finished second to Mount Airy’s Kanyn Sumner on criteria.

East’s Cooper Motsinger won both distances events. In the 1600 he edged teammate Jacob Haywood by 1.1 seconds. In the 3200, however, he left the pack behind and was fast enough to lap the other runners on the eight-lap race, winning by more than two minutes over Haywood, the next-closest runner.

Mount Airy’s Kaulin Smith finished first in the 110m hurdles and second in the long jump. He didn’t compete in the triple jump, but could have taken first place there as his best jump in indoor track season this winter was 4 feet further than anyone reached this week.

East freshman Abigail McHone finished second in both the shot put (behind teammate Mary Moore) and discus. But it was teammate Hannah Johnston who wowed in the discus with a throw of 73-03, good enough to place in the top 10 of the boys’ event with 16 entries.

There hasn’t been time for East Surry coach Caleb Gilley to change gears. His girls basketball team just finished its playoff run earlier in the week, and he jumped straight into track season.

For full results from the event, go to https://bit.ly/2IGeemF.

