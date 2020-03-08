Hat-trick Hounds win third straight

North Surry freshman Cynthia Chaire (38) netted her second hat trick of the season in a 5-0 win over North Wilkes. Cory Smith | The News

The North Surry soccer team wrapped up the first week of matches with a trio of wins.

The last of these wins was North Surry’s first non-conference game of the season. The Lady Greyhounds defeated visiting North Wilkes 5-0 on Friday.

“The girls are having fun and playing well together,” said Greyhound coach Eric Jessup. “They’ve got good chemistry going right now.”

North Surry (3-0) returned five senior starters from last season, losing just one player to graduation. The seniors created a welcoming environment that helped the underclassman make a smooth transition to the varsity squad.

One particular freshman, Cynthia Chaire, is responsible for seven of the team’s 16 goals this season. Chaire netted a hat trick in Wednesday’s win over Walkertown and another against North Wilkes.

“Adaly Hernandez scored 39 goals two years ago,” Jessup said of the 2018 North Surry graduate. “Cynthia has kind of given us something that we just never could muster up last season … she’s a finisher. She was a finisher for us right off the bat.”

Chaire’s natural hat trick accounted for the second, third and fourth goals of the match. The first goal of the freezing-cold night, however, is a different story.

Greyhound senior Hannah Moxley lined up for a deep throw-in in the 27th minute. This wasn’t her first of the match, but Jessup said the previous instances weren’t successful because the Hounds got caught up watching the throw and didn’t act.

“Mox’s throw, it’s like a corner kick. It’s a big weapon that most girls soccer teams don’t have. We’re going to have to do a better job on capitalizing on it.”

Moxley’s throw soared into the 18-yard box and then into the six after she launched it from the visitor’s sideline. The ball sailed into a crowd of blue and white jerseys and popped out in the goal. Jessup said if anyone on his team deserved credit for the goal, it was Moxley since none of the others touched the ball. Some of the players, however, declared that the wind should get credit for the goal.

In soccer, a player cannot directly throw the ball into the net; it must make contact with another player first. The official deemed that ball touched at least one North Wilkes player before entering the goal to give North Surry a 1-0 lead.

That first goal broke the ice for more to follow. Just 40 seconds after the first goal, Moxley cleared the ball near midfield and sent it over the back line of the Vikings. Chaire chased it down and was faced with a one-on-one scenario with the opposing keeper. Chaire converted for her first goal of the evening.

Chaire scored her second goal and the team’s third in the 35th minute. A short punt from North Wilkes’ keeper was trapped by Chaire, who beat the last line of defense before placing a shot in the right side-netting.

Anahy Rincon and Chaire each flirted with goals in the early minutes of the second half. The fourth goal of the match didn’t come until the 62nd minute. Eve Bodnar chest-trapped a free kick taken by the Hounds near midfield. Bodnar took few dribbles before passing up to Chaire to complete the hat trick.

“It’s not just her. We’ve had a couple freshmen come in and make big impacts for us,” Jessup said. “Briana Vasquez is starting on defense and she’s made a big impact. Then you’ve got some of our sophomores like Mariana Ramos and Weatherly Reeves, that made big improvements from last year.”

Ramos converted the final goal of the match in the 70th minute. She shot from 15 yards out and placed the shot in the top left corner.

North Surry and Forbush are the only undefeated teams in the Western Piedmont Conference. The Greyhounds have next week off for spring break and will return to the pitch on March 16 at Atkins.

