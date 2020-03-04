Young Eagles team ready to grow

Surry Central’s Dakota Mills fields a grounder and fires it to first against North Forsyth last April. Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Dakota Mills fields a grounder and fires it to first against North Forsyth last April. - Cory Smith | The News Central’s Payton O’Rourke fields a ground ball at second in a game against Walkertown last year. -

DOBSON — The Surry Central baseball team has plenty of growing to do. It has a new coach and a lot of young players in need of experience.

Last year the Golden Eagles had two players make all-conference and two others make honorable mention, but all four of those young men have graduated.

This year’s squad is under the watchful eye of a familiar face.

Jeff Edmonds has been the assistant varsity basketball coach and head JV basketball coach several seasons, working with his longtime best friend, Myles Wilmoth.

But Edmonds has quite a résumé at Central as an athlete, too.

When he graduated, Edmonds was one of the top five career scorers in the school’s basketball history.

He also was a standout in baseball, both at the high school and then on to Division I play at UNC-Chapel Hill. He also played for the Waynesboro Generals, a collegiate summer team in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley League.

Edmonds served as an assistant and interim head coach with UNC-Charlotte, head coach of the Waynesboro Generals, and associate baseball scout with the San Franciso Giants and Florida Marlins.

He takes over for Seth Reece who coached the team for three seasons, 2017-19.

Getting ready

Edmonds said the recent rains have made it challenging to get practices in, as well as having boys still playing winter sports.

Brady Woods and Dakota Mills were starters on the basketball team, and Daniel Valenzuela started on the wrestling squad. Woods made the all-conference team as a junior, and Mills was an honorable mention as a sophomore. Valenzuela, a senior, qualified for regionals at 220 pounds.

So far, a lot of time has been spent on trying to get some pitchers built up for the season while also keeping the kids healthy, said Edmonds. This early, everyone has been on a pitch count in scrimmages.

Other than waiting on one freshman to return from an injury over the summer, the pitchers are fairly healthy, he said.

Max Lambert is only a freshman, but the coach said he is hoping to get him back for this season. Edmonds said he saw Lambert pitch at Central Middle School and also for a travel ball team that his son played on.

The squad is a little thin on experience at the spot and could use the help.

Senior Payton O’Rourke is the most experienced pitcher on the team. He had some conference starts last year and improved as the season went along. He already has committed to pitch at Surry Community College next year. Look for Payton to be the team’s #1 pitcher.

After that, the coach is looking for some young folks to look up.

Brady Edmonds is a sophomore who had some good JV starts before moving up to varsity during his freshman season. He pitched some limited innings in relief after that. Brady will get his chance tonight to be the team’s #2 pitcher when the team takes on McMichael.

The coach said he would wait and see how things shake out for the other starters behind O’Rourke.

Woods pitched some last season, but he had an arm injury and missed the last month of the season.

Brady is a good athlete, said Edmonds. He has speed and a strong arm, but since the injury, the coaching staff has backed off having him pitch. Instead, he has been enthusiastic about playing regularly at catcher.

Dakota Mills has been the regular catcher, but he is also a very good defensive infielder, so if Woods can play catcher, that lets Mills move to shortstop and shores up the middle of the field, said the coach.

Getting outs defensively is another big key for the team having success, he noted.

Mills is penciled in at the top of the lineup. He is a good leadoff hitter as he has some pop in his bat and he can run, said Edmonds.

Kade Norman, another sophomore, should give some power in the three spot.

Senior Aaron Cave played quite a bit last year and should bat somewhere in the middle of the lineup.

Daniel Valenzuela had a foot injury during wrestling, so he has been slowed so far.

At this point, the coach said he will see how the JV guys moving up to varsity mix with the returning players and how he can put it all together.

The Eagles had their first game of the season at South Stokes Monday night and lost 14-4.

Payton got into some high pitch counts in the early innings with walks, said the coach. South Stokes scored three runs in the first inning.

By the bottom of the third Payton had hit a preset pitch limit, so he came out, and South Stokes came alive, he noted.

The Sauras scored twice in the bottom of the third and five times in the fourth to make it 10-3. Two runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth made it 14-4, and the game ended early.

Central walked eight batters and had four errors. Only seven of the 14 runs allowed were earned.

Surry Central hosts McMichael in a nonconference game at 7 p.m.

Surry Central’s Dakota Mills fields a grounder and fires it to first against North Forsyth last April. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_0503.jpg Surry Central’s Dakota Mills fields a grounder and fires it to first against North Forsyth last April. Cory Smith | The News Central’s Payton O’Rourke fields a ground ball at second in a game against Walkertown last year. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0800_filtered.jpg Central’s Payton O’Rourke fields a ground ball at second in a game against Walkertown last year. Cory Smith | The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.