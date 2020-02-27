Patriots runnin’ to state semi

Surry Homeschool’s Hailey Workman (left) and Kayleigh Cooper are honored as members of the NCHEAC All-Conference team. Submitted Photo

The young Surry Runnin’ Patriots couldn’t project how the 2019-20 season would go after losing three all-conference players to graduation.

Those thoughts of doubt have since been thrown out the window. The Patriot girls are 23-6 on the season and headed to the N.C. Home Educators Athletic Conference Final Four on Friday.

The Patriots finished the regular season as the second-best team in the NCHEAC West. The only team in the West to defeat Surry all season was High Point, who led the division with a perfect 8-0 record.

Coach Todd Hill knew that the High Point Eagles (20-8) would likely reach the West Regional Championship, so the Patriots would need to reach that point as well to set up round three with their conference foes.

High Point did its part by defeating Guilford Home Educators 62-22 in the semifinals.

Before they could think about High Point, the Patriots had to get past the Greater Cabarrus Stallions (11-18) in the regional semifinals. Both regular season meetings between Surry and the Stallions came down to the wire and were decided by a deficit of just one possession.

The third time followed suit as Surry maintained a single-digit lead most of the game.

A strong start ended up being the game changer for the Pats, with Surry taking a 20-11 lead by the end of the first quarter. Behind double-doubles from Hailey Workman and Karlie Effler, the Patriots held a steady lead.

“We kept getting out away from them, but never could quite finish them off,” Hill said. “We played sloppy on occasion and made some mental mistakes. We had way too many turnovers that night.”

The Stallions outscored Surry by one point in the second quarter and two in the third, but this still left the Patriots with a 40-34 lead heading into the fourth. Liv Griffin spearheaded Cabarrus’ comeback efforts with a game-high 22 points.

Both squads scored 16 in the fourth, giving Surry the 56-50 win and a ticket to the regional final the next day. Hailey Workman and Karlie Effler each recorded double-doubles in the win. Effler led the team in three categories with 19 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. Workman added 18 points, 12 boards and eight steals.

The Runnin’ Patriots finished +20 in rebounding, which Hill said is one of the biggest points of emphasis. Ashlyn Cooper added six points and 12 rebounds. Lindsay Cooper had four points to go with her 10 rebounds. Kayleigh Cooper and Faith McClary combined for the final nine points for Surry.

Surry had already qualified for the state tournament by reaching the regional final. However, Hill and the girls were out to win the entire thing.

Things went back-and-forth in the first half between the Patriots and Eagles. The team’s were tied at 11-11 at the end of the first quarter and then again at 26-26 at halftime.

The Patriots tried to pull away for a big lead, but never could and led just 37-35 heading into the final quarter.

“We pushed the tempo really well the whole night,” Hill said. “We had some pretty good looks and played the glass good.”

Things took a turn when Surry’s Workman fouled out with nine points, six boards and three assists with five minutes left in the game. The others picked up the slack and kept the game close.

High Point led 49-47 as the game neared its end. Hill said Surry had a good shot at tying the game with 10 seconds left, but couldn’t convert. The Pats had to foul with 3.6 seconds left on the clock. The Eagle player went to the line for two shots and missed both.

Effler rebounded the second miss and sprinted up the court with limited time. Effler used three dribbles to advance past halfcourt before throwing up a good look from the NBA 3-point range. The shot that would win the game rimmed out as time expired.

“The kids did good at getting good looks in general, especially in pressure,” Hill said. “I tell my kids,’you’re not going to make it 50% of the time, Michael Jordan didn’t even do that, but we’ve got to get quality looks,’ and I think they did.”

Effler recorded another double-double with 22 points and 18 rebounds. Kayleigh Cooper added 10 points, followed by Workman with nine and Ashlyn Cooper with six.

Effler and Workman were both named to the NCHEAC All-Tournament team. Workman and Kayleigh Cooper were both named All-Conference, with Workman being selected as one of the co-Players of the Year.

“I think we grew up a little last weekend,” Hill said. “I kind of like our chances this weekend. We need to be close on the glass. If we can be close, I think we’ll be alright with anybody.”

Even with the loss, Surry advances to the state semifinals as the West’s No. 2 seed and will face the winner of the East Regional Championship, North Wake, at 3 p.m. on Friday. North Wake finished with a 5-3 record in its region. As the No. 3 seed in the East Regional Tournament, North Wake upset both Chatham and South Wake to win the tournament.

The other semifinal will feature the West’s No. 1 High point taking on the East’s No. 2 South Wake.

Surry Homeschool finishes No. 2 in West

