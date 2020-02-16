Bears host West Region wrestling

Jeff Linville | The News Connor Medvar, of Mount Airy, looks up to see if the official is giving him credit for back time in the last 30 seconds of the match. - Jeff Linville | The News Franklin Bennett, Mount Airy, throws down Austin Bauguess, East Wilkes, on the way to a 6-0 win in the championship round. - Jeff Linville | The News Aidan Horton, Mount Airy, tries to yank his leg free and pulls both wrestlers out of the circle, giving the opponent a free point for stalling, which tied the match and sent it to sudden victory. - Jeff Linville | The News Sterlin Holbrook, Starmount, (orange headgear) flips over Matthew Gilley, Mount Airy, to get back time in an 8-0 major decision Saturday. - - Jeff Linville | The News Austen Jones, Starmount, gets a second-period pin of Logan Hyde (Murphy). - - Jimmy Kuhn | Special to The News Daniel Villasenor, East Surry, takes a majority decision over Gabriel Abernathy, Andrews, 14-2 in the first round. - - Jimmy Kuhn | Special to The News Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello flips over Jeffery Oaks, Bessemer City, for a first-period pin on Friday evening. - - Jimmy Kuhn | Special to The News The Bears’ Matthew Gilley celebrates his takedown of Cameron Greene, Mitchell, in sudden victory to win 5-3 in the quarterfinals Friday night. - -

Mount Airy hosted 24 visiting schools this weekend for the NCHSAA 1A West Region wrestling tournament.

The Granite Bears played good hosts to the visitors — at least until they faced off on the mats.

The Bears finished fourth out of 25 schools in team points and placed four wrestlers in the regional finals.

Coach Cody Atkins said the school athletic director, principal and other school personnel worked together with the parents and volunteers to make this two-day event possible.

Some of the other coaches said this was one of the smoothest-run regionals they had attended, Atkins noted.

The wrestlers’ parents operated the concession stand and took care of the hospitality room for Friday and Saturday, the coach said. Some local businesses provided food and sponsorships so Mount Airy could give food, beverages and gift cards to the coaches and referees who took part in the tournament.

Once the whistles blew, it was the actions of the athletes that drew the attention of coaches and fans in attendance.

Connor Medvar (138 pounds), Franklin Bennett (145), Jackson Tumbarello (195) and Eric Olvera (220) all reached the final round.

The Bears didn’t have anyone wrestling at 106 or 113 pounds, but all 12 who took part in the event won at least one match. In addition to the finalists, this included:

Trevin Robinson (120), Alex Cox (126), Aidan Horton (132), Matthew Gilley (152), Luke Leonard (160), Cameron Moore (170), Edwin Ramirez (182) and Saverio Lennon (285).

Alex Cox is just a freshman, and he was injured during football season and missed almost the whole season, so he didn’t have a chance to practice and gain experience, the coach pointed out.

Alex had maybe two regular-season matches before going into the conference tournament and winning his weight class, he said. Then he won one match in the morning against Jeremiah Miller of Andrews.

He’s got a lot of potential, the coach said of Cox.

Connor Medvar had probably the toughest weight class of anyone at 138, said Atkins.

In the quarterfinals he beat Sebastian Perna, a state qualifier last year. In the semifinals he beat Nathan Fisher, Robbinsville, who finished second in the state last year.

In the championship match, Medvar beat Nathan Brock, Swain County, 8-3. Atkins said he believed that Brock finished fourth in the state last year.

There was another state qualifier in the field on top of that, but Connor didn’t face him in the brackers, the coach added.

Coming right behind him was Franklin Bennett, who practiced against Medvar all season.

Austin Bauguess, East Wilkes, came in ranked first in 1A for the state, but he and Franklin had split two meetings this season, so this was the tiebreaker for them.

Bennett led 6-0 late in the match as Bauguess tried to lock in a cradle but didn’t get a signal for any points from the official before time expired.

A disgusted Bauguess stormed off the mat, but his coaches made him go back out to congratulate the winner. The official deducted a point from East Wilkes’ team total for unsportsmanlike conduct.

At 195, Tumbarello was tied 2-2 with Kyle Fink of Robbinsville when Atkins believes the officials missed a penalty.

“The guy locked hands on top, and they didn’t call it,” said the coach. That would have put Jackson up a point. Instead, Fink got a point later to take the lead instead of just tying the match.

At 220, Olvera received a first-round bye, then had back-to-back pins to reach the finals.

Unfortunately, his opponent, Levi Andrews, Avery County, is a defending state champion.

”I hope they end up in the finals at state, too,” said Atkins. Of Olvera he said, “He was wrestling good, but made a mistake and ended up getting pinned.

Aidan Horton and Matthew Gilley reached the semifinals.

Gilley was pinned by Chase Miller, Cherryville. Then in the consolation round he lost a decision to Starmount’s Sterlin Holbrook.

Horton’s consolation loss may be more difficult to swallow.

After a loss to Preston Burnett, Polk County, Horton was ahead 1-0 against Cade Vaughn, Andrews.

Then Vaughn went for his legs and got a single leg. Horton turned his back to Vaughn and tried to pull his leg free, thrusting away from the opponent with his free leg.

As they fell to the ground outside the circle, the officials awarded Vaughn a point on stalling, saying Horton purposefully pulled them both out of the ring. That tied the score, and the match would end in a tie.

In sudden victory, Horton went for Vaughn’s legs, missed and gave up his back. As the referee blew the whistle to end the match, Horton stayed on the floor holding his lower leg and was helped off the mat.

As for the other area school, the East Surry Cardinals had nine wrestlers qualify for the tournament, but none made it to the championship round.

Colby Stowers (113) went 2-2 as did Daniel Villasenor at 170. Both lost in the third round of the consolation matches.

Next weekend

The four Bears who made the finals will all be wrestling again Friday in the state 1A championship, held in Greensboro.

As the top seeds from the West, Medvar and Bennett will take on the fourth seeds from the East.

Tumbarello and Olvera are second seeds and will face the third seeds from the East. If they win, they would move up to take on either the top seed from the East or the fourth seed from the West.

Atkins said he couldn’t say about the East wrestlers, but the fourth seed from the West is from Polk County, and Jackson beat that wrestler in the dual-team playoffs by something like a 6-0 decision.

If Medvar and Bennett go to the second round, each one’s opponent would be either the second seed from the East or the third seed from the West.

