Eagles cruise to easy win on road

Surry Central’s Jaylyn Templeton (30) just misses a double-double Tuesday night with nine points and 11 rebounds against North Forsyth. Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to The News

Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to The News Surry Central’s Jaylyn Templeton (30) just misses a double-double Tuesday night with nine points and 11 rebounds against North Forsyth. - Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to The News Martha Antunez (5) splits a double team with the dribble. - Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to The News Arial Holt (20) comes off the bench to hit a three-pointer and score six points. -

WINSTON-SALEM — The Lady Eagles continue to coast into the postseason with a second-straight 30-point win, this time against North Forsyth.

Friday night could be more of the same as Surry Central closes out the regular season by hosting Carver, which is winless in the Western Piedmont Conference.

The first time the Eagles played the Lady Yellow Jackets, Central jumped out to a 30-0 lead in the first quarter and won 53-2. So another 30-point win seems likely.

On Tuesday night, Surry Central (15-8, 9-4 WPC) took control in the first quarter and never looked back.

The Eagles led 15-2 at the end of the first quarter, then outscored the home team 18-11 in the second to go into the half up by 20 points at 33-13.

The third quarter was slower with Central edging North Forsyth 9-8 to make the lead 42-21 going into the last frame.

Then the Eagles erupted again, scoring 23 points to win 65-31, a 34-point win after beating Atkins 62-34 in the prior game.

“This was a good win for the team,” said coach Mandy Holt. “They played a good all-around game.” Everyone who played scored at least two points.

Megan Atkins, who leads the team in made three-pointers, missed all five shots from deep Tuesday evening, but made up for it inside the arc (shooting 6-7) and at the foul line (3-5) to lead the team with 15 points.

Mia McMillen scored 10 points to go with four steals, five rebounds and two assists.

Jaylyn Templeton, who missed the last game recovering from the flu, just missed a double-double as she scored nine points with a team-high 11 rebounds and three assists.

Martha Antunez also had three assists to go with seven points.

Brooklyn Lester had eight points, three rebounds and a steal.

Jordan Westmoreland had six points, seven rebounds, two assists and the team’s only three blocks.

Arial Holt scored six points off the bench. Carlie Via and Brittany Frausto had two points each.

While the team shot only 2-12 (16.7%) from long range, the two-point shooting was much better at 19-40, or 47.5%.

Coach Holt said she would like to see the free throw shooting improve. The team was at 59% in the game, and she would like to see that closer to 70%.

The game Friday is at home, said Holt, so it will be Senior Night for the lone senior, Brooklyn Lester.

The top four positions in the conference ranking have already been settled, and the top four host a first-round match against one of the lower-half teams in the WPC Tournament.

Forsyth (13-0) is the top seed, followed by West Stokes (11-2).

Those are the only two teams to beat Surry Central in league play, so the Eagles are third at (9-4).

North Surry is a game back at 8-5, so mathematically the Lady Greyhounds could tie the Eagles at 9-5, but the Eagles hold the tiebreaker by winning the two head-to-head matchups.

Forbush will host Carver, and West Stokes will get North Forsyth.

The fifth seed and sixth seed will play each other when Walkertown (5-8) takes on Atkins (4-9). If Atkins wins, the teams will be tied in the standings and will have split the season series, so the tiebreaker will have to go to other criteria.

Neither opponent should scare the Eagles. Central beat Atkins by an average of 29 points in the two meetings and Walkertown by an average of 24.5 points.

If the top seeds all win in the opening round, then the semifinals would feature Forbush against North Surry and West Stokes against Surry Central, with all semifinal and final games at Walkertown.

When the two teams played last week, West Stokes beat Central by 14 points. However, the Lady Wildcats jumped out to that 14-point lead in the first quarter. For the next three quarters the Eagles played West Stokes dead even.

Similarly in the first meeting, West Stokes got a 15-point lead in the second quarter, but Central tightened up and kept the scoring even after that.

Coach Holt said the conference coaches would have their meeting on Saturday to prepare for the tournament and to vote on awards such as player of the year and the all-conference team.

Surry Central’s Jaylyn Templeton (30) just misses a double-double Tuesday night with nine points and 11 rebounds against North Forsyth. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Jaylyn.jpg Surry Central’s Jaylyn Templeton (30) just misses a double-double Tuesday night with nine points and 11 rebounds against North Forsyth. Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to The News Martha Antunez (5) splits a double team with the dribble. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Martha-dribble.jpg Martha Antunez (5) splits a double team with the dribble. Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to The News Arial Holt (20) comes off the bench to hit a three-pointer and score six points. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Arial-3.jpg Arial Holt (20) comes off the bench to hit a three-pointer and score six points. Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.