Late rally falls short against Vikings

East Surry’s Benji Gosnell gets past Christian Shemo for his only bucket of the game in the first quarter. Jeff Linville | The News

Jeff Linville | The News East Surry’s Benji Gosnell gets past Christian Shemo for his only bucket of the game in the first quarter. - Jeff Linville | The News East’s Dillon Mosley (3) pulls up for a jumper over Treyson Mabe (24) midway through the second quarter. - Jason Overby | Special to The News North Stokes’ Christian Shemo rises up for a shot over Tye Needham in the first half. - Jeff Linville | The News East’s Jefferson Boaz dunks on Treyson Mabe, the secon of two slams in less than a minute. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry trailed by 21 points early in the fourth quarter before cutting the lead to single digits, but couldn’t quite catch North Stokes.

The Vikings missed nine free throws (including the front end of two one-and-one opportunities) in the last 2:36, but the Cardinals couldn’t capitalize down the stretch in a 71-62 loss on Senior Night.

North Stokes came out moving the ball on offense via the pass and dribble, finding ways to get into the paint time and time again, earning 16 foul shots in the first half. The Vikings built a 15-point halftime lead, but that could have been even bigger if they hadn’t missed half those foul shots (including two more front ends of 1-and-1 trips).

The Vikings jumped out to leads of 7-2 and 15-4 and led at the end of the first quarter 21-8. Ben Chesnet, Isaac Wood and Christian Shemo each had multiple buckets.

In the second quarter, Jefferson Boaz tried to will East Surry back in the game. He had all 13 points, including back-to-back dunks that got the home crowd excited despite falling behind as far as 28-11.

The two jams cut the margin to 31-21, but North Stokes would lead at the break 36-21.

North forward Curtis Sands hurt his left shoulder in a scramble for a loose ball late in the second quarter. He spent the rest of the game on the bench with an ice pack strapped to his shoulder.

Boaz had 17 of East’s 21 points at the break, but his teammates came out looking to help in the third quarter. Fellow seniors Quincy Smith and Dillon Mosley hit from long range, providing 11 points to go with Boaz’s 7 in the period.

East got as close as 11 points at 47-36, but then North Stokes went on a 13-3 run over the end of the third and into the fourth to go up 60-39.

Then the Cards responded with a run of their own, scoring the next nine points to make it 60-51.

A basket inside by Boaz made it 66-57 before Treyson Mabe made two fouls shots for a 68-57 lead.

Foul shots would prove difficult after that, but East Surry couldn’t get shots to fall in the last two minutes, getting just one point-blank shot from Boaz when the defender fell at his feet.

East Surry falls to 13-5, 5-3 in the Northwest. North Stokes improves to 15-7, 3-5 in the league.

East finishes the season with trips to South Stokes (10-2, 2-6) and Mount Airy (13-8, 5-3). North Stokes goes to Winston-Salem Prep (14-7, 7-1) next, then finishes the season at home against South Stokes.

Scoring

East Surry: Jefferson Boaz 33, Quincy Smith 11, Dillon Mosley 10, Kyler Jessup 3, Benji Gosnell 2, Tye Needham 2

North Stokes: Ben Chesnet 23, Isaac Wood 16, Christian Shemo 12, Treyson Mabe 11, Mason Manuel 5, Dustin Bowman 3, Gabe Oerter 1.

East Surry’s Benji Gosnell gets past Christian Shemo for his only bucket of the game in the first quarter. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_JEFF7989_filtered.jpg East Surry’s Benji Gosnell gets past Christian Shemo for his only bucket of the game in the first quarter. Jeff Linville | The News East’s Dillon Mosley (3) pulls up for a jumper over Treyson Mabe (24) midway through the second quarter. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_JEFF8003_filtered.jpg East’s Dillon Mosley (3) pulls up for a jumper over Treyson Mabe (24) midway through the second quarter. Jeff Linville | The News North Stokes’ Christian Shemo rises up for a shot over Tye Needham in the first half. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Overby-boys.jpg North Stokes’ Christian Shemo rises up for a shot over Tye Needham in the first half. Jason Overby | Special to The News East’s Jefferson Boaz dunks on Treyson Mabe, the secon of two slams in less than a minute. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_JEFF8009_filtered.jpg East’s Jefferson Boaz dunks on Treyson Mabe, the secon of two slams in less than a minute. Jeff Linville | The News

Cardinals fall on Senior Night

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.