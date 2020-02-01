Lady Eagles soar past Walkertown

Surry Central’s Mia McMillen (22) hits a pull-up jumper in the paint to give Central a 13-6 lead. Jeff Linville | The News

DOBSON — No one questions that Surry Central can play good defense, but the Lady Eagles’ offense had left something to be desired lately. The team had scored just 60 points in its last two games, combined.

Central flipped that script on Friday night against Walkertown, pumping in 38 points before halftime and cruising to a 68-40 victory.

“We were really clicking on offense tonight. We were looking for each other,” said head coach Mandy Holt. “We were looking for the open spots. We had the high-low going, and when they collapsed on that, we were able to hit the outside people for the jump shot.”

The Lady Eagles took the lead 34 seconds into the contest on a baseline jumper by junior Jordan Westmoreland and held it for the rest of the night. A 9-0 run late in the opening period that pushed the lead to 11 put Central (13-7, 7-3 Western Piedmont 2A) in control.

Down by nine going into the second quarter, the Wolfpack cut the gap to three on back-to-back baskets by Jordon Butterfield and a follow by Khalijah McCummings, but after Holt called time-out and adjusted the Central defense, the Lady Eagles pulled away again. Mia McMillen drove to the basket for two, then stole the ball and took it the other way for a layup. Another transition opportunity followed, on which Jaylyn Templeton rebounded a miss and put it back for a 24-15 lead. Another basket by Templeton, followed by back-to-back inside scores from Westmoreland, gave Central its biggest lead to that point at 32-17. Butterfield ended the run with a short jumper, but the Lady Eagles’ Megan Atkins got in on the fun with back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute of the half for a 38-19 lead at intermission.

Central’s offense worked at a high rate of efficiency throughout the night, as the team was able to locate the open player and exploit it for easy baskets all game long. Four Lady Eagles scored in double figures, led by Westmoreland, who had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end. McMillen had 15 points to go with four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Templeton had 12 points and five rebounds, and Atkins had 12 points.

The pattern continued in the third quarter, as the home team continued to spread the wealth. The Wolfpack (6-13, 4-6 WPAC) tried to keep pace, but the Lady Eagles ended the quarter with Martha Antunez finishing off a break for two and then McMillen drilling a 12-footer from the baseline at the buzzer for a 54-31 lead.

Surry Central led by as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter, going up 63-34 when Brittany Frausto rebounded a missed shot and took it coast-to-coast for a score. The outcome was more decisive than when the teams first met four weeks earlier and Central pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 21-point victory. Friday’s meeting was never in doubt at any point in the second half.

Butterfield led Walkertown with 16 points, but scored just three in the second half. McCummings added 15, but the rest of the team managed just eight points combined.

“I thought we did a good job defensively trying to stop McCummings and (Butterfield), which is what you have to do to stop them,” said Holt.

For Central, Brooklyn Lester managed just two points, but grabbed six rebounds, four on the offensive end.

The Lady Eagles are in third place in the conference standings, one game back of West Stokes (16-3, 8-2) and one behind top-ranked Forbush (18-2, 10-0). They can tie the Lady Cats for second place when West comes to Dobson on Wednesday night.