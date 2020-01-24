Surry Storm schedules basketball tryouts

January 24, 2020 Thomas Joyce Sports 0
Staff Report

An important first step for that future basketball star in the family could be taken on Feb. 2 in Mount Airy.

That’s when Spring 2020 tryouts are scheduled for the Surry Storm, a traveling girls basketball club that is open to youths of varying age groups and skill levels.

Girls in grades 2-4 will have the chance to display their hoops skills on Feb. 2 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Mount Airy Middle School on Hamburg Street.

Those in grades 5-6 are slated to be on the court from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Then it’s on to girls in the seventh and eighth grades, who are scheduled to try out beginning at 4 p.m.

Persons interested in Surry Storm play can contact Alan Hiatt at 336-399-3451 or hiattalan@yahoo.com for more information.

Among other competition, the Surry Storm Girls Basketball Club holds a “March Madness” tournament each year at local gyms, typically attracting more than 100 teams from a multi-state area.

Staff Report