Gentry wrestling wins FH Conf. Championship

The Gentry Middle School wrestling team continued its winning ways this season with another undefeated season.

The Patriots wrapped up the season last week with a 14-0 record. Gentry has now won 30 consecutive matches dating back to the 2017-2018 season. Along with the undefeated season, which is the school’s second-straight and third in the past four years, Gentry won both the regular season and conference tournament championships in the Foothills Conference.

Gentry’s average margin of victory this year was 40 points, with matches ending with an average score of 71-31. This is down from the 44-point margin last season because the 2019-2020 Patriots had to forfeit two weight classes in each match. This gave opposing teams an automatic 12 points. This means that opposing teams averaged right at three wins against the Patriots.

Gentry’s FH Conference Tournament win was done in convincing fashion. The Patriots scored 205 total points, followed by Chestnut Grove at 150, Southeastern at 136, Central Middle at 134, Pilot Mountain at 103, Meadowview at 71, Mount Airy at 60 and Piney Grove at 51.

