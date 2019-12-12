East Surry vs. Tarboro: By the numbers

The first installation of a two-part preview of the 2019 NCHSAA 1AA Football State Championship between the West Regional Champion East Surry High School (14-0) and the East Regional Champion Tarboro High School (14-0).
This edition gives an objective view of each team and how their stats stack up against one another on offense, defense and special teams.
OFFENSE
East Surry Cardinals
Total Points: 737 (first in NC, eighth in the nation)
Points per game: 52.6 (first in NC, tied for 17th the nation)
Total passing yards: 4,202 (first in NC, 22nd in the nation) on 210 completions
Passing yards per game: 300.1 (first in NC)
Yards per completion: 20.0
Passing touchdowns: 58 (first in NC, tied for eighth in the nation)
Passing TDs per game: 4.1
Total rushing yards: 2,061 on 224 carries
Rushing YPG: 147.2
Yards per carry: 8.4 (23rd in NC)
Rushing touchdowns: 40
Total TDs: 105 (second in NC, 10th in the nation)
TDs per game: 7.5 (third in NC, tied for 20th in the nation)
Total yards: 6,263 (fifth in NC)
Total YPG: 447.4 (eighth in NC)
QB Jefferson Boaz – 4,131 yards passing (first in NC, 21st in the nation) 201-of-273 completions, .736 completion percentage, 58 passing TDs, (first in NC, tied for sixth in the nation), six interceptions, 57 carries for 466 yards, 16 rushing TDs, 4,597 total yards (second in NC, 25th in the nation)
WR Stephen Gosnell – 56 receptions for 1,334 yards (fourth in NC), 95.3 YPG receiving (tied for 15th in NC), 23.8 yards per reception, 20 receiving TDs (third in NC, tied for 43rd in the nation), 31 carries for 313 yards, four rushing TDs
WR Landon Stevens – 51 receptions for 1,276 yards (seventh in NC), 91.1 YPG receiving (21st in NC), 25.0 yards per reception, 19 receiving TDs (fourth in NC)
WR Dillon Mosley – 50 receptions for 899 yards (tied for 48th in NC), 64.2 YPG receiving, 18.0 yards per reception, 14 receiving TDs (tied for 26th in NC)
RB Elijah Wright – 83 carries for 797 yards, 56.9 YPG rushing, 9.6 yards per carry, 13 rushing TDs, 6 receptions for 74 yards
Tarboro Vikings
Total Points: 577 (16th in NC)
Points per game: 41.2 (19th in NC)
Total passing yards: 488 on 21 completions
Passing yards per game: 34.9
Yards per completion: 23.2
Passing touchdowns: 5
Passing TDs per game: 0.4
Total rushing yards: 4,014 (19th in NC) on 442 carries
Rushing YPG: 286.7 (35th in NC)
Yards per carry: 9.1 (tied for 14th in NC)
Rushing touchdowns: 70 (tied for third in NC, tied for 19th in the nation)
Total TDs: 86 (tied for 14th in NC)
TDs per game: 6.1 (tied for 16th in NC)
Total yards: 4,502
Total YPG: 321.6
QB Kimani McDaniels – 344 yards passing, 14-of-22 completions, .636 completion percentage, two passing TDs, no interceptions, 33 carries for 416 yards, four rushing TDs, three receptions for 71 yards, one receiving TD
RB Khalil Staton – 77 carries for 741 yards, 67.4 YPG rushing, 9.6 yards per carry, 14 rushing TDs
RB Tobias Joyner – 62 carries for 708 yards, 54.5 YPG rushing, 11.4 yards per carry, 17 rushing TDs
RB Cameron Powell – 83 carries for 659 yards, 54.9 YPG rushing, 7.9 yards per carry, 11 rushing TDs, 6 receptions for 121 yards
RB Travis Johnson – 47 carries for 488 yards, 44.4 YPG rushing, 10.4 yards per carry, 11 rushing TDs
RB Jalen Razor – 51 carries for 464 yards, 35.7 YPG rushing, 9.1 yards per carry, seven rushing TDs, 6 receptions for 121 yards
WR Ke’nazius Black – three receptions for 106 yards, two receiving TDs, 18 rushes for 98 yards, two rushing TDs
DEFENSE
East Surry Cardinals
PPG Allowed: 12.8
Total team tackles: 878.0 (46th in NC)
Tackles per game: 62.7
Tackles for a loss: 95.0 (tied for 48th in NC)
Sacks: 33.0 (tied for 43rd in NC)
Sacks per game: 2.5
QB Hurries: 39 (48th in NC)
Caused fumbles: 7
Fumble recoveries: 11
Interceptions: 23 (tied for third in NC)
Interceptions per game: 1.6 (tied for 15th in NC)
Interceptions yards: 326 (24th in NC)
Passes defensed: 11
Defensive TDs: 5
DL Isaac Washington – 66 solo tackles, 101 total tackles, 7.2 tackles per game, 27.0 tackles for a loss (tied for 18th in NC), 14.0 sacks (tied for 17th in NC), 93 sack yards lost (13th in NC), 21 QB hurries (tied for 24th in NC)
ILB Hoyt Bullington – 56 solo tackles, 92 total tackles, 6.6 tackles per game, 9.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, 16.0 sack yards lost, three QB hurries, one pick-6, one fumble recovery
OLB Benji Gosnell – 57 solo tackles, 84 total tackles, 6.0 tackles per game, 14.0 tackles for a loss, 6.0 sacks, 19 sack yards lost, seven QB hurries, one interception, one fumble recovery
ILB Rommie Speaks – 49 solo tackles, 75 total tackles, 6.3 tackles per game, 6.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, 15 sack yards lost, four QB hurries, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries
FS Tye Needham – six interceptions (tied for 21st in NC), 52 INT yards, one pick-6, one fumble recovery, 51 solo tackles, 67 total tackles
SS Luke Bullington – four interceptions, 119 interception yards (39th in NC), two pick-6s, 39 solo tackles, 55 total tackles
Tarboro Vikings
PPG Allowed: 3.2
Total team tackles: 811.0
Tackles per game: 57.9
Tackles for a loss: 66.0
Sacks: 18.0
Sacks per game: 1.3
QB Hurries: N/A
Caused fumbles: 5
Fumble recoveries: 11
Interceptions: 20 (tied for 14th in NC)
Interceptions per game: 1.4 (tied for 27th in NC)
Interceptions yards: 414 (10th in NC)
Passes defensed: 38
Defensive TDs: 6
DT Christian Harrison – 58 solo tackles, 86 total tackles, 6.6 tackles per game, 19.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, 17 sack yards lost
MLB Clay Craddock – 40 solo tackles, 89 total tackles, 6.8 tackles per game, 3.0 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, six passes defensed
LB Javarious Silver – 47 solo tackles, 80 total tackles, 6.7 tackles per game, 14.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sack, 11 sack yards lost, one pick-6
DE Ja’viyes Massenburg – 4.0 sacks, 26 solo tackles, 37 total tackles, three fumble recoveries, one fumble recovered for a TD
DB Kimani McDaniels – two pick-6’s, 173 interception yards, three passes defensed,
DB Cameron Powell – two interceptions, 10 passes defensed, 20 solo tackles, 27 total tackles
CB Ke’nazius Black – four interceptions, one pass defensed, 13 solo tackles, 27 total tackles
SPECIAL TEAMS
East Surry Cardinals
K Derek Sutterby – 102-of-106 PATs (leads NC and the nation in made PATs), 105 kicking points (tied for first in NC, tied for fifth in the nation), 1-of-1 field goal (long of 21), 87 kickoffs for 4,386 kickoff yards (ninth in NC)
Tarboro Vikings
K Layton Dupree – 27-of-40 PATs, 27 kicking points
17 two-point conversions (10 rushing, seven receiving)
