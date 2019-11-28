Panthers slipped up on safety

I’ve been expecting this one.

After Sunday’s game the Carolina Panthers announced they had parted ways with second-year defensive back Rashaan Gaulden.

The Panthers.com website stated this on Monday:

“Gaulden’s final game with the Panthers against New Orleans saw him involved in two mix-ups. He collided with punt returner D.J. Moore and the ball bounced off Gaulden’s leg, leading to a Saints fumble recovery. He later was at the center of offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties when pushing and shoving escalated things following a kick return.”

Let’s face it, Gaulden hasn’t been necessary to the regular defense since the team brought back Tre Boston July 31. He only had one tackle on defense and three on special teams. No one is going to miss him.

I never understood drafting him so high as the third round in the first place.

By the spring I’m missing football so bad I am one of those junkies who watches the NFL Combine. I remember telling my buddies that there seemed to be a good crop of defensive backs coming out in the 2018 NFL Draft.

I did not include Rashaan Gaulden in that conversation.

He had only so-so straight-line speed at the NFL combine (4.61 in the 40), and he was arguably the worst DB there in terms of agility. His times in the shuttle run and 3-cone drill were more like a big, bulky LB, not a safety.

Think I’m kidding? Let’s jump in the time machine and go back to Spring 2018.

There were 56 DBs who ran the 40-yard dash. Gaulden (who was actually listed as a corner at the combine) came in tied for 45th at 4.61, well behind future teammate Donte Jackson at 4.32.

In the vertical leap, 50 backs took part, and Gaulden was 49th at 30 inches while six reached 40 or more inches.

A lot of the better players sat out for the three-cone drill and the 20-yard shuttle run, so that makes Gaulden look higher, but don’t be fooled. If those studs had competed, he would have been far down the list again.

In the three-cone drill, 26 players competed, and he was 25th at 7.16 seconds.

Avonte Maddox ran a 6.51 and boosted his stock to the fourth round.

Mike Hughes ran a 6.70 and was drafted in the first round by the Vikings.

Jaire Alexander ran 6.71 and was drafted in the first round by the Packers.

Now people go nuts over fractions of a second, like 4.45 versus 4.48, which is silly. But we are talking 6.70 to 7.16. That is nearly half a second slower. And three-quarters of a second slower than the 6.28 that Jordan Thomas, Oklahoma, ran to take the top spot.

Remember my statement about big, bulky linebackers? There were 13 LBs who posted a faster time than Gaulden in this drill. Five of those guys were also equal to or faster than the safety in the 40 as well. And similarly, many the best LBs didn’t do the three-cone drill.

In the 20-yard shuttle run, 32 DBs took part, and Gaulden was 25th at 4.33 seconds.

That Jordan Thomas guy ran it in 3.94 seconds, which is 4/10ths faster.

Jaire Alexander ran it in 3.98. Avonte Maddox in 4.00. Mike Hughes at 4.13. Sure, these guys are cornerbacks and the Panthers were looking for a safety, but there were safeties that finished much higher, too.

Troy Apke ran 6.56 in the three-cone and 4.03 in the shuttle, both way faster than Gaulden — and he bench-pressed twice as many reps, so it wasn’t just about speed.

Dane Cruikshank was better, and so was Wake Forest’s Jessie Bates, who somehow went undrafted and still didn’t get picked up by the Panthers as an undrafted free agent. Now Jessie is doing good for the Bengals.

What about Tre Flowers who ran a 4.45 and popped out 18 reps in the bench press? Now he is doing well in Seattle.

And don’t get me started on Ronnie Harrison, who had high visibility for Alabama and was ranked the third-best strong safety in the class by Mike Mayock. Harrison slid to the third round, but the Panthers didn’t pick him. Now he’s having a good year in Jacksonville after a knee injury as a rookie.

This isn’t one of those cases where you look back a couple of years later and second-guess yourself. Like saying the Panthers shouldn’t have drafted Kelvin Benjamin when they could have selected Davonte Adams, Jarvis Landry, Allen Robinson or traded up for Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans or Brandin Cooks.

At that time in 2014, people were saying Sammy Watkins was the future G.O.A.T. of the class, and all the scouts were unsure if anyone else would become a Pro Bowler (oops).

On the other hand, it never made sense to waste a pick on Gaulden. It’s better to admit it now and cut your losses, especially when injuries have depleted other positions.

• The team is fortunate that re-signing Tre Boston has worked out pretty well. Boston is fourth in tackles and has two interceptions and seven passes broken up — all of his numbers already equal to where he was for his last full season with the team in 2016.

But, Boston was signed to a one-year deal, so who knows what the future will hold for the revolving doors that have been the Panthers’ two safety positions.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.

