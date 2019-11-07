This time, I’m on East Surry’s side

John Cate

When East Surry’s volleyball team takes to the floor this evening to play for the 1A state championship, some 1,834 days will have passed since the Lady Cardinals were last in this position.

This was almost a year before I came to the Mount Airy News. But many of you who know me personally know I was there…

…as the Editor of the Princeton News-Leader.

Two years ago, I mentioned how Tarboro High School had made a run at the state championship in 1993, but just missed making the finals. Twenty-four years later, I finally saw the Vikings play for the championship, but from the other side of the field.

On Saturday, my professional life comes full circle yet again. Five years after East Surry fell in five sets to Princeton for the title, I’ll be in Capel Arena in Fayetteville to see them try again. For a while, I thought they might even face the Bulldogs again — Princeton remains a powerhouse in the East, and the Lady Dawgs reached the elite eight before being knocked out by Falls Lake Academy, the same team East will face.

I still remember that match from 2014, played in Reynolds Coliseum. Princeton barely won the first two sets, there were some controversial calls, and at one point, someone had to go into the stands to shush some Dawgs fans who were engaging in unsportsmanlike behavior.

East Surry stormed back in sets three and four, winning both easily. The Princeton players were stunned, until senior setter and team captain Charley Cox pulled them together before the start of the fifth set. Princeton had won both its sectional and regional final matches in five sets, and she smiled at her teammates and said “it’s the fifth set…we got ‘em right where we want ‘em.”

Her teammates relaxed, and Princeton played a strong fifth set against a tiring Lady Cardinal team that was playing with a short bench that day. They won set five 15-12, and took the title even though they were outscored in the match.

Even so, East was the best team the Lady Dawgs had played all year — and I mean no disrespect to Princeton’s team looking back on it, when I say I wasn’t certain that the better team won. Then or now.

I remember being happy for the Princeton girls, and still am now. They were a great group of kids. They even offered me a championship ring, and I declined, stating that I hadn’t done anything except being along for the ride. It was enough for me to just tell their story and be paid to do it. I did a lot more than sports in that job, but it was the part I liked most. If the newspaper group had stayed together, I might still be in Princeton today.

I never imagined that I’d see the last match of 2014, and then my first volleyball match of 2015 would be in East Surry’s own gym. I won’t get into the circumstances that led to my leaving my old job and coming here, but I even made a Facebook post about the irony of it all as I sat in the East gym on September 22, 2015, as I watched the Lady Cards lose to Mount Airy.

And in the years since, I’ve met some of the young ladies who wore red that day in Reynolds Coliseum. One of them even confirmed something for me I’d thought that day — East Surry hadn’t been confronted with a team like that one. The Lady Cardinals had been blowing everyone out, and now they had to face a team that could both compete with them and challenge them in a way they weren’t used to seeing. Princeton’s attack was average at best, but they could defend like crazy. Earl Vaughan Jr., the sports editor in Fayetteville for decades, said the Lady Dawgs had played better defense than any team he’d seen in 40 years. But that day was par for the course for them.

I’ve since interviewed three of the players from the East Surry side of the 2014 state championship match, not to mention Coach Gilley. Total class acts, like the Princeton girls, and I’m honored to have met Sydney Marion, Cameron Sloop and Bethany Clayton (who didn’t play that day, but was on the team), and to tell some stories about them too. Now I find myself sorry anyone had to lose that day.

Here’s hoping that by around 7 p.m. on Saturday, I have another story to tell — this time about East Surry winning.

Good luck, Lady Cardinals.

John Cate was editor of the Princeton News-Leader and lead editor at Merrill Publishing Group between 2011 and 2015, and has been Sports Editor of the Mount Airy News since 2015. Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

