Cardinals return to Final Four

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Redemption is a powerful motivator.

For East Surry volleyball, a return to the Final Four fueled the team’s 2019 campaign. The Lady Cards reached the Regional Final for just the second time in school history in 2018. Following a 3-1 loss to Polk County in last season’s semifinals, Cardinal coach Caleb Gilley said, “It gives us something to build off of going into the off-season…they can remember this feeling and find a way to push through.”

It took 366 days, a few broken clipboards and 32 matches, but the Lady Cardinals officially book their ticket to the 2019 Final Four with a 3-0 win over Community School of Davidson.

“It’s been their goal all year to get back there and try and redeem themselves from last year,” Gilley said. “So it just feels really good and I’m super proud of them. The last two matches I feel like they’ve been laser-focused and have done everything I’ve asked for.”

There have been a number of talented Cardinal teams in the 2010s, but something about this group stands out to Gilley. He isn’t sure there even is a single word to encapsulate the spirit of a team that has been the cause of so much celebration and stress over the past few years.

“I don’t even know how to describe it,” Gilley said. “This is a group that just doesn’t seem to get rattled. It literally irritates the crap out of me in practice because sometimes they‘ll just lollygag and whatever. But when you put people in the stands, this is a group that comes to battle every time.”

And battle they have. Saturday’s win marks a school-record 19th-consecutive win for East Surry (27-3), breaking the previous record of 17-straight set in 2018. During that streak, East has won 57 sets while giving up just four (three to Bishop McGuinness, one to Mount Airy).

One of the things that makes this squad so dangerous is its experience. The seven seniors have seen the team reach the Sweet 16 all four times, the Elite Eight three times and will now compete in their second Final Four.

“I think that’s important because we’ve been there before so we know what it’s like,” said Cardinal senior Morgan Smith, a four-year member of the varsity squad, on East Surry’s experience. “It’s really big for us. We have two years of playing with each other and we really know how to get each other up when we’re down. Basically, we know we have each other’s backs.”

There weren’t many instances in Saturday’s match where the Cardinals were down against Community School of Davidson (21-7). The biggest lead the Spartans held all match was two points.

“Everything that we saw on film that we wanted to attack, we attacked and we scored off of,” Gilley said. “That says a lot about our girls that they’re willing to put our game plan into use and take it to the court outside of practice.”

A big focus of East Surry was containing CSD’s Loren Johnson. Johnson leads the division with 111 service aces, which was nearly 50 more than anyone else in the Pac-7 1A Conference. Sitting in second place for aces is East Surry’s Smith, who has 109. Johnson also finished second in the conference in kills (245), attacks (803) and digs (327).

East held Johnson to just eight kills and two aces. The Cardinal front line combined for 11 total blocks, tying their fourth-most in a game this season. Emma Brown led the way with two solo blocks and five assisted, followed by Ally McCraw with three solo blocks and one assisted and Samarin Kipple and Kylie Bruner with two solo blocks each.

Just as it did against Cornerstone Charter on Thursday, East didn’t waste time getting warmed up in the opening set. Cardinal attackers sent attack after attack over the net while the blockers held the Spartans to just four kills in the set.

Cardinal errors kept the first set competitive for CSD. East committed six attacking errors and two service errors in the set. Despite this, Community School of Davidson only led at 6-5, 7-6 and 8-7. The teams battled to a 14-14 tie before the Cardinals took over. East Surry went on to outscore the Spartans 11-3 to win the set 25-17.

The Spartans held an early lead in the second set off a block and kill from Johnson. The score was tied at five before a kill from Allie Bruner, who led the team with 11 kills. Maggie Holt took the service line and served the next six points for East. Nothing hit the ground as East racked up 55 digs. The closest CSD got to the Cards in the set was four points. East Surry went on to win the second set 25-20.

The Cardinals offense switched from power hitting to strategically placed attacks when the Spartans put a bigger emphasis on blocking. Holt, Bruner, Kipple and Brown each used precision over power to give the Cardinals a 14-7 lead.

CSD fought back with a kill from Liza Mitchell. The Spartans scored whittled away at the lead and tied the score at 16 on a block from Amari Murrell. Johnson aced the Cards to give the Spartans a 17-16 lead.

Community School of Davidson’s time on top was short-lived, as East regained serve after Johnson committed a service error. Kylie Bruner served the three points to put East on top, 20-17. The Spartans tied the score once again at 20 and 21. A block from Brown and two kills from Allie Bruner set up match point. A Cardinal miscommunication gave the ball back to CSD, but East took the next point to return to the Final Four.

No. 2 East Surry will host No. 5 Mountain Island Charter on November 5. The Raptors (24-3) won the Pac-7 1A Conference and defeated Community School of Davidson 3-0 and 3-2 during the season. CSD won one match between the two, 3-2.

The only other common opponent between MIC and East Surry is South Stokes. East Surry defeated South Stokes 3-0 twice this season, and the Raptors defeated South 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs.

