Central’s run ends in third round

MORGANTON — Everyone knows you shouldn’t pick a fight with Patton without a good defense.

The Patton High School in Morganton isn’t named for the legendary World War II general, but like him, the Panthers understand the value of big guns. The general had his Sherman tanks, and the Patton volleyball team has a 5’10” left-side hitter named Ella Gragg, who was so dominant this season that she won the Northwestern Foothills 2A Player of the Year award despite the fact her team only finished in a second-place tie. Gragg, who has put up preposterous numbers (715 kills with a .436 kill percentage) this season, including a 36-kill effort in one match of her conference tournament, helped the Panthers (23-6) control the play at the front line for most of the evening and end Surry Central’s season with a 21-8 record.

The Lady Eagles, who concluded their best season in a decade and a half, struggled with consistency on the block defending against Gragg, and in their own attack, both problems that Surry Central battled throughout the season. While proud of the season her team had, head coach Brittany Tolbert wished her team had responded better to the difficult environment.

“We just didn’t come to play tonight,” she said. “Whether they won or lost tonight, (the seniors) made history regardless. They did some things that no Surry Central volleyball team in a long time can say they did.”

The match was the final one in the careers of Central seniors Abigail Johnson, Ashley Hall, Madison Goins, Jordyn Coe and Gracie Brindle, who left the legacy of the best Lady Eagle volleyball season in a long time.

The best season of Surry Central volleyball in a decade and a half didn’t end the way the Lady Eagles would have hoped. But in the days to come, the tears will no doubt give way to pride in what was accomplished in the 2019 season.

Central started slowly and never really found a rhythm in a 25-9, 25-21, 25-12 loss to the Panthers. Patton, led by Gragg, controlled the play at the front line for most of the evening and stopped a highly successful Surry Central season with an unsatisfying conclusion.

Both Gragg, and the breaks of the game, seemed to conspire against the Lady Eagles from the get-go. The Panthers realized what their path to victory was and set their star early and often. Meanwhile, Central thought it had a 2-1 lead on a service ace by Goins early on, but a second official off the ball overruled the original call and said the serve went out of bounds. This was the first of two questionable reversals in the first set that both went Patton’s way, and just added to the Lady Eagles’ struggles. The Panthers built an 8-1 lead before Tolbert asked for a time-out. Coe scored from the middle to end the run and then Central ran off four in a row, getting within 8-5 when Hall put a ball off Danielle Wojcik for a kill to make it 8-5. However, that was the last time the opening set was competitive. Some more kills by Gragg, coupled with some unforced errors by Central, led to a 6-0 run and a 14-5 lead before Patton put a ball into the net. Central won the next point, but then lost five in a row before Lainey Smith scored to halt that run. But there was no catching up in the opening set.

Central made some adjustments in the second set, which opened the way that the first had, with a kill by Jaylyn Templeton followed by a service ace from Goins. Only this time, the ace was allowed to stand and Central lead 2-0. Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles, Patton won the next point and here came Gragg again, scoring a block to tie the score and then reeled off five in a row, helped by poor serve receive on the part of Central. Another questionable call, this time on a Gragg attack that looked to be out of bounds, gave Patton another point, but the Lady Eagles had no one to blame for the next one, an unforced error that had Tolbert asking for time.

Her team got a side-out coming out of the break and then Templeton put a ball off Wojcik for a point. Over the next few minutes, Central fought its way back, with Templeton getting an ace, Goins fooling the Panthers with an attack off the set, and then scoring a block herself to tie the score at 9. Central took the lead in the set at 14-13 and then won the next point as well, forcing Patton head coach Cynthia Powell to ask for time. Her response strategy to Central didn’t require rocket science, as Gragg took a set and scored. Patton ended up winning three straight before Brindle scored a kill to tie the score at 16. The set was tied for the final time at 18 before Patton took the lead, but Central was only down a point at 21-20 with the serve when Patton’s right-side hitter Ashlyn Castle stepped up for her team, scoring back-to-back difficult kills, the second to make the score 23-21. She ended up hitting the winning point in the set as well, as Patton won a hard-fought set two.

Set three opened with another surprise kill by Goins, but that was the only time Central led. Patton ran off four straight after a 3-3 tie, including back-to-back aces by Gragg, before the Lady Eagles rallied and got within 11-10 after a rare error by Gragg, when she went into the net making a return shot. However, Central committed a service error on the next point and a 6-0 run for Patton ensued, which essentially ended the match. It ended, appropriately enough, on a block by Gragg for the match point.

The good news for Surry Central is that junior Chelsey Atkins and sophomores McMillen, Smith and Templeton will all return next year loaded for bear, not to mention Falcon, Wildcat, Camel and various other animals. With her young front line back in place, Tolbert is hopeful that unlike the Axis Powers, there will be many more victories to come after an encounter with Patton.

“We’ve got to get into the gym and get back to work and be more consistent,” said Tolbert. “That will be the most important thing, but I am looking forward to next year, seeing us learn and grow, and how good we can be.”

