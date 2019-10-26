One Game at a Time

Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Kahmea Bowser (18) tips the ball over a Wildcat blocker in the third set of the Cardinals 3-0 win over Andrews. - Cory Smith | The News Leah Hayes hits one of East Surry’s 84 attacks in Saturday’s match. - Cory Smith | The News Cardinal sophomore Hannah Johnston (5) attempts to block an Andrews attack in the second set. - Cory Smith | The News Kate Parks connects for one of East Surry’s 39 kills against Andrews. - - Cory Smith | The News Cardinals Kylie Bruner (15) and Maggie Holt (6) leap for a block in Saturday’s playoff match. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — You can’t win a state championship one week into the postseason, but you can lose your shot at one.

East Surry has been in this position each in of the past four seasons: fresh off a 20+ win regular season and a conference tournament championship, the Lady Cardinals enter the postseason as a top-5 seed. Just as he’s said the past the three years, Cardinal coach Caleb Gilley stressed the importance of taking each match as it comes and not looking ahead.

The Cardinals treated Saturday’s match against Andrews like it was the only one of the season. The experienced squad sent Andrews packing in a 3-0 victory with set scores of 25-9, 25-11 and 25-8. The Cardinals’ combination of efficient offense and stout defense made play a nightmare for the visitors.

The West Region’s No. 2 seed started slow with a pair of service aces, giving Andrews (4-15) a 4-2 advantage. East regrouped and, behind Allie Bruner’s serving, scored the next 10 points. During the run, the Cardinals established an intimidating defense on the front line.

East Surry (24-3) finished with 12 total blocks and zero blocking errors to negate the Wildcats’ attack. The 12 total blocks is the third-most by East in a game this season. Only one other such match lasted longer than three sets, and the 4.0 blocks per set is the second-best of 27 matches in 2019.

The back line finished with 56 digs, cleaning up any attack that made it past the blockers. Kills from Leah Hayes, Kylie Bruner, Maggie Holt, and Allie Bruner helped East Surry win the first set 25-9. The Wildcats only scored back-to-back points on two occasions in the first set.

Another serving streak set the tone for East in the second set. Leading 4-2, Allie Bruner approached the service line once again and didn’t leave until the score read 14-2. Allie tied Morgan Smith with 18 serve attempts and led the team with three aces.

Andrews put together a string of attacks in the second set but were only able to win the point twice like that in the second set. East Surry cut down on service errors from the first set and went on to win the second set 25-11.

Gilley went deep into his bench for the third set. Only Smith, Anna Kate Badgett, Allie Bruner, Kylie Bruner and Emma Brown played all three sets, and each spent most of the third set on the bench. Ally McCraw, who leads the state in assists with 894 and is the leader by more than 240, was allowed a chance to sit out and enjoy herself while Hannah Johnston took over setting duties.

East ran away with a 25-8 win in the third set to advance to the second round. The Cardinals will face a very familiar opponent in their second-round match. Arch-rival Mount Airy knocked off Blue Ridge Early College in five sets in a 15-vs.-18 match, and the Lady Bears (16-9) will be in Pilot Mountain on Tuesday for the next round.

East Surry’s Kahmea Bowser (18) tips the ball over a Wildcat blocker in the third set of the Cardinals 3-0 win over Andrews. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_1015-2-.jpg East Surry’s Kahmea Bowser (18) tips the ball over a Wildcat blocker in the third set of the Cardinals 3-0 win over Andrews. Cory Smith | The News Leah Hayes hits one of East Surry’s 84 attacks in Saturday’s match. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0962-2-.jpg Leah Hayes hits one of East Surry’s 84 attacks in Saturday’s match. Cory Smith | The News Cardinal sophomore Hannah Johnston (5) attempts to block an Andrews attack in the second set. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0975-2-.jpg Cardinal sophomore Hannah Johnston (5) attempts to block an Andrews attack in the second set. Cory Smith | The News Kate Parks connects for one of East Surry’s 39 kills against Andrews. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0976-2-.jpg Kate Parks connects for one of East Surry’s 39 kills against Andrews. Cory Smith | The News Cardinals Kylie Bruner (15) and Maggie Holt (6) leap for a block in Saturday’s playoff match. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0949-3-.jpg Cardinals Kylie Bruner (15) and Maggie Holt (6) leap for a block in Saturday’s playoff match. Cory Smith | The News

Cardinals taking each point as it comes in playoffs

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith