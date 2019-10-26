Lady Eagles survive in five

John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Ashley Hall (4) won set one with this shot, which she deftly angled past the blockers for a kill near the other sideline. - John Cate | The News The Lady Eagles celebrate after winning a state playoff match for the first time in five years. - John Cate | The News Mia McMillen’s teammates look on as she makes the kill on this play to give her team a one-point lead late in the opening set of Saturday’s playoff match. -

DOBSON — For the first four sets of Surry Central’s playoff opener, Brittany Tolbert saw a lot of things she didn’t like.

Fortunately for the Lady Eagles’ head volleyball coach, her team never lost the one thing it did have going, and Central’s resilience allowed it to advance to the second round of the 2A state playoffs for the first time since 2014.

“I feel like they just didn’t come ready to play on a Saturday,” said Tolbert of her team’s 28-26, 25-21, 21-25, 23-25, 15-12 win. “We still won, but I wasn’t 100 percent proud of how we played. We missed a lot of serves, had too many hitting errors. We just weren’t us today.

“I am proud of that fifth set. We played the hardest in that fifth set but it should have been a 3-0.”

The Lady Eagles (19-7 overall) overcame two of the biggest issues that have kept the winningest Surry Central volleyball team in over a decade from being even more successful. Early in the season, the team struggled with inconsistent serving, and of late, Central has struggled to put teams away while leading late in sets. On Saturday, they did both, but kept their composure and took care of business in set five.

East Burke (16-9), the fourth-place team in the powerful Northwestern Foothills 2A, had forced the fifth set by scoring the final four points of set four after a time-out by head coach Tracy Greene. The Cavaliers had to feel like momentum was on their side, but Central had kept its cool despite its mistakes, and would continue to do so.

The Lady Eagles won the first two points of the final set, but then East Burke won five of the next six to lead by two. Tolbert, feeling her team was still on task, decided to not call time and her faith paid off, as Central stormed back into the lead at 7-6 after back-to-back aces by Jaylyn Templeton. East Burke got a side-out, but then the home team won the next three, including a hit by Templeton and a Chelsey Atkins serve that the Cavaliers failed to return. When East did score, Madison Goins won a rally by making a perfect crosscourt set to Mia McMillen for a kill and an 11-8 lead. Abigail Johnson served an ace, and it was Greene who had to ask for time. Her team responded, with middle hitter Riley Haas — a thorn in Central’s side all evening — scoring from the middle. The Lady Eagles put the ball off the roof and couldn’t play it, and when East’s Erin Newton got the kill on the next point, it was 12-11 and Tolbert was the one asking for time.

McMillen put one away off the left side to put Central two points away. The next point went to the Cavaliers, but then McMillen did it again, giving the Lady Eagles a double match point with her on serve. The final point was a long rally, but Central won it when Goins set Templeton on the right side and the only East Burke defender around the ball couldn’t play it.

The tone was set early on. The Lady Eagles won the first four points of the match led by some strong play from Jordyn Coe, but soon began misfiring, at one point putting the ball into the net on back-to-back kill attempts. East Burke took the lead in the middle of the set, and was up 19-17 when Atkins played a ball near her back line and put it off the Cavaliers’ libero at the other end. This sparked a 6-2 run, and eventually Central served for the set at 24-23, but put it into the net for their fourth service error of the set. East Burke won the next two points, but Central saved a set point, then failed to convert one of their own at 26-25. Finally, Lainey Smith put one away for a third set point, and Ashley Hall angled a ball across the net to win set one.

In set two, Central built an 11-5 lead, but then started struggling with hitting and serving again, allowing the Cavaliers to catch up at 16-all. Smith put her team back in front on the next point and they stayed there, but sometimes by no more than a single point. The teams traded blows down the stretch but East never caught up again.

In set four, the Lady Eagles again led early, but East’s Erica Clontz and Newton were getting the better of the Central block and eventually staked their team to a 17-14 lead when Tolbert asked for a time-out. Smith stepped up for her coach, scoring a kill from the middle and then saving a ball with an outstretched hand and scooping it back over, where the Cavaliers failed to play it. But Central had a four-hit violation on the next point and then Haas got a block on Smith. From there, East was able to play it out for the set win.

The Lady Eagles had a 13-7 lead in set four, but three straight kills by Graleigh Hildebran got the Cavaliers back into the set, and they eventually tied it at 21. McMillen and Templeton put Central two points from victory, but they failed to close it out.

Surry Central will travel to Mountain Valley champion West Wilkes (20-0) for their second-round match on Tuesday night. The Blackhawks beat Central in the Lady Eagles’ second match of the season back on Aug. 20.

