NW1A names All-Conference Volleyball Teams

WALNUT COVE — Wednesday night was one of action, anticipation and celebration for the Northwest 1A Conference as the finals of the Conference Tournament wrapped up inside South Stokes High School.

At the end of the day, the defending champions of the past six years took home their seventh-straight conference title. The titans of the conference, East Surry, racked up a number of individual accolades to go along with a sweep of 2019’s conference titles. The Lady Cardinals (23-3) had members be named Northwest Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player, NW1A Player of the Year and NW1A Coach of the Year.

The first awards to be given out after the Cards’ 3-1 win over Bishop McGuinness were to players named to the All-Tournament Team. Two players from each team to reach the championship were named to the team (not including Most Outstanding Player), as well as one player from each of the teams that lost in the semifinals.

East Surry’s Emma Brown was named the Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after finishing the tournament with 22 kills on 44 attacks with just three errors. Brown was a pivotal piece in the Cardinals’ defensive showcase in the championship match. Over two tournament matches, Brown recorded 11 total blocks and just one such error.

Joining Brown on the All-Tournament Team were teammates Leah Hayes and Morgan Smith. The remaining members of the All-Tournament team were Bishop McGuinness’ Madeline Seeber and Jordyn Johnson, North Stokes’ Alex Puckett, and Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield.

Two players from each team were named All-Conference Honorable Mentions: East Surry’s Samarin Kipple and Ally McCraw; Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield and Elizabeth Heck; South Stokes’ Savannah Nelson and Kendall Willard; North Stokes’ Leanna Harbour and Sarah Bullins; Bishop McGuinness’ Grace Strader and Gianna Lucido; and Winston-Salem Prep’s Dajaneen Ortiz and Damyja Ortiz.

The final players’ honors highlighted the very best of the best in the conference: Bishop McGuinness’ Jordyn Johnson, Adrianna Koliqi and Chrisbel Alcantara; South Stokes’ Macy Nelson and Chloe Stewart; North Stokes’ Skylar Amos; Mount Airy’s Kalie Mabe and Avery Cox; and East Surry’s Kylie Bruner, Maggie Holt, Morgan Smith, and Allie Bruner.

Allie Bruner finished second in kills (274), kills per set (3.3), and total attacks (799) and fifth in aces (56) on her way to NW1A Player of the Year honors.

Finally, East Surry coach Caleb Gilley was named NW1A Coach of the Year for leading the Cardinals to their third-straight undefeated conference season that included regular season and conference tournament championships. The Cardinals sit at 23-3 and are the West’s 2-seed for the NCHSAA Playoffs.

Cardinals sweep Coach and Player of Year awards

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

