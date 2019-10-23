Cards capture Seventh-Straight NW1A Championship

Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Allie Bruner finished one kill shy of a new career high (25) in Wednesday’s match against Bishop McGuinness. - Cory Smith | The News The 2019 East Surry Lady Cardinals defeated Bishop McGuinness to capture the Northwest 1A Conference Title for a seventh-straight year. - Cory Smith | The News Emma Brown was named tournament Most Valuable Player following a championship match performance with 14 kills on 28 attacks and five total blocks. - Cory Smith | The News Emma Brown was named tournament Most Valuable Player following a championship match performance with 14 kills on 28 attacks and five total blocks. - - Cory Smith | The News The Lady Cardinals celebrate a first-set point in Wednesday’s championship match. - -

WALNUT COVE —The standard bearers. The queens of the court. The measuring stick.

East Surry’s volleyball team accepts any and all nicknames given to them, but one label stands above all others when describing the Lady Cardinals over the past seven years: the champions.

The Lady Cardinals captured the school’s seventh-straight Northwest 1A Conference tournament championship Wednesday with a 3-1 win over Bishop McGuinness.

Anna Kate Badgett, Morgan Smith, Allie Bruner, Maggie Holt, Ally McCraw, Leah Hayes and Gracie Bullington have done something no class has ever done in East Surry’s nearly 60-year history. The Class of 2020 is the first in school history that will graduate with four conference championships. The cast of seven seniors takes up nearly half of the varsity squad.

“It’s a group that doesn’t like to lose, but is also a group that doesn’t really get uptight,” said East Surry coach Caleb Gilley, who was named NW1A Coach of the Year following the win. “They stay loose. The score is like 30-30 and they’re laughing about something on the floor, not even realizing there was a crazy match taking place. That’s how they are in practice too. They compete really hard but they also have a lot of fun. It’s just a good group to be around.”

Though the scoreboard heavily favored East in the end, the Villains (21-5) were only a couple of points shy of forcing East into just its fourth five-set match of the year. East Surry took an early lead in the fourth set and stayed ahead until both team’s reached the teens.

The Villains slowly chipped away at the Cardinal lead before taking over at 14-13. From there, the lead flip-flopped into the 20s where East led 24-22. Bishop avoided elimination when East was called for a carry. The Villains took the lead at 25-24 and then the see-sawing ensued into extra points.

Both East Surry (23-3) and Bishop held the lead in extra points, but neither could get a two-point advantage to win the set. East was the first team to get into the 30s and never trailed from that point on. Senior Allie Bruner shined for the Cards here, recording three of her match-high 25 kills as East Surry went on to win the fourth and final set 34-32. Bruner’s 25 kills in the match fell just one shy of her career high set in August of her junior year.

“I just kept telling them that we had to keep battling and make sure that every time we would side out that we’d have the match point in our hands,” Gilley said. “As crazy as it was, at the end of the day all the pressure was on Bishop, because if they didn’t win, it was over. If we didn’t win, we would play one more set.”

Gilley continued: “But I just feel like our kids really came together. They got stops when we needed them and put balls away when we needed them. We just did a really good job there at the end and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Despite the loss, Bishop McGuinness did something in Wednesday’s match that only one other team had done in 2019 by taking a victory in the first set. Villain libero Adrianna Koliqi and the back line countered East’s powerful offense while setting up Jordyn Johnson and Olivia Martin for attacks. The first set saw nine ties and four lead changes. The Villains took a 1-0 advantage by a score of 25-21.

An irate Gilley shouted, “Hit the ball!” at his team at the end of the first set. While they may not have woken up in time to win the set, they made up for it in the second by winning 25-11.

The Cardinals played with a new fire on both offense and defense from this point on. The team’s 71 kills against Bishop set a new season-high, and the 17.8 kills per set mark shattered the school record. in addition to Allie Bruner’s 25, Holt added 18, followed by Emma Brown with 14, Kylie Bruner with nine, and Leah Hayes with five.

The offense is what made the difference in the third set to give East the set lead of 2-1 heading into the hotly-contested fourth set. Down 21-19, a trio of kills from Holt helped the Cardinals score six straight points to win the third set 25-21. Then the chaos of set No. 4 ensued and the rest is history.

East Surry is celebrating for now, but will reset Thursday as playoff pairings are announced. The NCHSAA state playoffs begin Saturday.

East Surry’s Allie Bruner finished one kill shy of a new career high (25) in Wednesday’s match against Bishop McGuinness. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0591-2-.jpg East Surry’s Allie Bruner finished one kill shy of a new career high (25) in Wednesday’s match against Bishop McGuinness. Cory Smith | The News The 2019 East Surry Lady Cardinals defeated Bishop McGuinness to capture the Northwest 1A Conference Title for a seventh-straight year. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0662-2-.jpg The 2019 East Surry Lady Cardinals defeated Bishop McGuinness to capture the Northwest 1A Conference Title for a seventh-straight year. Cory Smith | The News Emma Brown was named tournament Most Valuable Player following a championship match performance with 14 kills on 28 attacks and five total blocks. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0509-2-.jpg Emma Brown was named tournament Most Valuable Player following a championship match performance with 14 kills on 28 attacks and five total blocks. Cory Smith | The News Emma Brown was named tournament Most Valuable Player following a championship match performance with 14 kills on 28 attacks and five total blocks. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0509-3-.jpg Emma Brown was named tournament Most Valuable Player following a championship match performance with 14 kills on 28 attacks and five total blocks. Cory Smith | The News The Lady Cardinals celebrate a first-set point in Wednesday’s championship match. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0565-2-.jpg The Lady Cardinals celebrate a first-set point in Wednesday’s championship match. Cory Smith | The News

East Surry downs Bishop, 3-1, in Finals

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports