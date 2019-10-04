Falcons ride lucky 13 to escape Hounds

Both sides felt like they should have won. Only one could be glad they didn’t lose.
Two teams fighting for different things came into the Ron King Gym for a Western Piedmont 2A volleyball match on Thursday night. North Surry desperately needed a win to strengthen its hopes of earning a state playoff berth later this month. Forbush was trying to ensure that its showdown with WPAC leader Surry Central next week was for more than pride.
Ultimately, the Lady Falcons pulled it out, but not before having to save a match point for North Surry in a 25-20, 24-26, 25-22, 25-27, 16-14 victory that kept that date with the Lady Eagles very meaningful indeed.
There may have been a few times during Thursday’s match when Forbush (11-8, 8-1 WPAC) looked ahead a little too soon. The Lady Greyhounds saved two match points in the fourth set, and then stormed back from a 13-9 deficit in set five to serve for the match at 14-13, only for the visitors to win the last three points of the contest and take the win by the narrowest of margins.
“In the fifth game, they realized that they were tight and putting a lot of pressure on themselves,” said Forbush head coach Ginger Hamric. “We’ve had some tough games this week. We had West Wilkes on Monday and took a loss. North Surry is always a tough place to play, it doesn’t matter what year it is.”
Hamric’s team could have escaped the upset trap in the fourth set, when Forbush led for virtually the entire set and held a 21-14 lead when North setter Delaney Fulk had an unlikely block on Lady Falcon star Parkley Hennings, a Division I college recruit. When Aniya Joyce blocked Hennings again on the next play, it fired up North Surry and the Lady Hounds lifted their game. However, it wasn’t enough to prevent Forbush from holding double match point at 24-22 at one juncture. Unfortunately for the visitors, their atrocious serving in this set — the Lady Falcons had seven service errors in set four alone — bit them again. Hennings served it into the net, and given new life, Kyra Stanley served an ace for North to even the score at 24. Forbush’s last service error of the set eventually gave North a set point at 26-25 and they converted it.
“In that fourth game, we missed so many serves that we let them back in it. We didn’t take care of business and they did,” said Hamric, who returned to high school coaching this year at Forbush after winning two state titles at Mount Airy in the late 1980s and then winning 536 matches in 29 years as the head coach of Catawba College.
For set five, she adopted a very simple strategy. Forbush would win or lose with its best player. Hamrick instructed setter Laiken Baity to dial lucky number 13 as often as possible.
“If you’ve got a horse, you need to ride her,” said Hamrick, speaking of Hennings. “I thought she did a good job. She got blocked a couple of times and had a couple of errors, but she came right back in there when you needed her. She’s so mentally tough that I’d trust her with the ball anytime.”
Hennings figured in the point on 13 different plays in set five, including more than half of Forbush’s points, and the one that saved North Surry’s match point.
Back-to-back kills by the 5’11” senior had put the Lady Falcons two points from victory, with a 13-9 lead. The first was a spike after a serve receive sailed over the net, and then she hit a rocket off a North defender on the next point. But the Lady Hounds, who had fought back more than once already, reeled off five straight points including two unforced errors by the visiting team and two impressive kills by Jesi Shelnutt, the last for match point.
Hennings kept her team alive when a North Surry dig attempt crossed the net and she crushed back into the Lady Hounds’ in. Stanley hit the ball long looking for a winner on the next point. On Forbush’s third match point of the night, Hennings smashed a ball off two would-be blockers for the deciding point.
The Lady Hounds (7-12, 5-4 WPAC) entered the match having won four in a row in league action, including a straight-set sweep of Walkertown on Tuesday. They had been swept by the Lady Falcons back on Sept. 10 in East Bend, but came to play on Thursday.
North won the first three points of the match on straight-up kills, Fulk setting Hannah Moxley twice and then Joyce on textbook play. They led 6-3 when Hennings made her first kill off the left side and then followed that up with an ace. She caught her team up, but the North went ahead again. They were up 17-15 when unlucky (for the Lady Hounds) number 13 struck again with a kill and then an ace to tie the score. But it was a block by Addison Harrell on Shelnutt that put Forbush in front for good at 18-17. They ran off five straight points and cruised to the win.
Set two saw the Lady Falcons take a 10-4 lead early on, and then Shelnutt and Moxley scored back-to-back blocks as North Surry got back into the fight. In the middle part of the set, with Forbush still up by a few points, Joyce and Stanley made big kills and Fulk scored on a dink shot. Moxley eventually scored to tie the set at 20. Baity kept her team close with some brilliant play on the attack, but with the set tied at 24, Moxley scored a block and Joyce a kill to even the match.
Set three featured 15 ties and 10 lead changes. Neither team held more than a two-point edge on the other until Hennings delivered an ace to give the visitors a 22-19 advantage. However, the Lady Hounds tenaciously refused to fold. Shelnutt won the next point and then her team whittled the lead to one. With the score 23-22, Baity missed her mark on a serve for Salem Finney on the left side, putting it two feet behind her target, but Finney managed in one move to not only get her hand on the ball, but also got enough power behind it for a kill. Forbush won the next two points and the set was theirs.
Finney continued to deliver from that left-side spot in set four and the Lady Falcons built an 8-4 lead, but once again the home team was down but not out. At one point, Hennings got in on things with a thunderous kill on the right side, only for the Lady Hounds’ Bella Jones to take her on and beat her on the next point. Harrell made a big play up front and then served an ace. Forbush led 18-11 before the Lady Hounds mounted a furious rally, outscoring Forbush 16-7 the rest of the set and saving two match points to take the contest the distance.
Joyce and Shelnutt, alternating in the middle for North, were both outstanding, the former collecting 15 kills with just six errors and the latter 13 with five miscues. Fulk had five kills without a single error, served 41 times with no errors, and had 14 digs. Michaela Stone had 25 digs and Jones had 17.
Forbush will host Surry Central (14-4, 9-0) on Tuesday evening. A win for the Lady Eagles would put them on a brink of their first conference championship in a generation. A Forbush win would earn the Lady Falcons a first-place tie with plenty of volleyball left to play.
“We’re excited. That’s going to be a showdown,” said Hamrick.
North Surry will face another important match on Tuesday when it plays at West Stokes (15-3, 7-2).