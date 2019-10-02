Looking at local team rankings

Some fall sports have just reached the halfway point, while others will be entering the postseason in the next two weeks.
Regardless of the week, rankings are becoming more and more important for each team. Conference and state rankings have big implications for the conference tournaments and the NCHSAA tournaments.
Here is a look at the standings and rankings for each team sport in the Northwest 1A and Western Piedmont 2A conferences. Only teams ranked in the top 25 will be listed as such.
Girl’s Tennis
NW1A
1. Bishop McGuinness (13-1 Overall, 10-0 Conference)
-Ranked No. 3 in the NC High School Tennis Coaches Association Poll
2. East Surry (12-2, 7-2)
-Ranked No. 6 in the NCHSTCA Poll
3. Mount Airy (11-4, 6-3)
-Ranked T-10 in the NCHSTCA Poll
4. North Stokes (3-8, 3-6)
T-5 South Stokes (0-15, 0-8)
T-5 Winston-Salem Prep (0-8, 0-8)
WPAC
1. Forbush (12-3, 9-0)
T-2 Surry Central (6-6, 6-3)
T-2 West Stokes (10-6, 6-3)
4. Atkins (4-4, 4-4)
5. North Surry (5-9, 2-7)
6. Walkertown (0-10, 0-10)
North Forsyth and Carver didn’t field a girl’s tennis team in 2019.
Boy’s Soccer
NW1A
Mount Airy (13-0-0)
-Ranked No. 1 in MaxPreps Polls
East Surry (6-4-1)
Bishop McGuinness (4-4-3)
-Ranked No. 13 in MaxPreps Polls
South Stokes (0-11-3)
North Stokes and Winston-Salem Prep didn’t field a boy’s soccer team in 2019.
The NW1A hasn’t begun conference play yet.
WPAC
1. Forbush (12-2-1, 6-0)
-Ranked No. 16 in MaxPreps Polls
2. North Forsyth (6-5-0, 4-1)
3. Atkins (10-3-1, 3-1)
4. Surry Central (7-5-1, 3-2)
5. North Surry (7-5-1, 2-3)
6. Carver (2-4-1, 1-3)
7. Walkertown (8-4-0, 1-4)
8. West Stokes (0-10-3, 0-6)
Volleyball
NW1A
1. East Surry (15-3, 4-0)
-Ranked No. 2 in MaxPreps Polls
2. Bishop McGuinness (14-2, 4-1)
-Ranked No. 14 in MaxPreps Polls
3. Mount Airy (10-6, 2-2)
-Ranked No. 21 in MaxPreps Polls
4. South Stokes (7-11, 2-4)
5. North Stokes (6-9, 1-4)
6. Winston-Salem Prep (0-5, 0-3)
WPAC
1. Surry Central (13-4, 8-0)
-Ranked No. 24 in MaxPreps Polls
2. Forbush (10-8, 7-1)
3. West Stokes (13-3, 6-2)
-Ranked No. 25 in MaxPreps Polls
4. North Surry (7-11, 5-3)
5. Atkins (7-10, 3-6)
6. Walkertown (4-12, 2-7)
7. North Forsyth (1-15, 1-6)
8. Carver (0-13, 0-7)
Football
NW1A
East Surry (6-0)
-Ranked No. 2 in MaxPreps Polls and AP Polls
Winston-Salem Prep (5-0)
-Ranked No. 19 in MaxPreps Polls
Mount Airy (4-1)
-Ranked No. 10 in MaxPreps Polls and AP Polls
North Stokes (4-2)
South Stokes (3-2)
-Ranked No. 24 in MaxPreps Polls
Bishop McGuinness (1-5)
The NW1A hasn’t begun conference play yet.
WPAC
Forbush (4-1)
Walkertown (4-1)
West Stokes (2-3)
North Surry (2-3)
Carver (2-3)
North Forsyth (1-4)
Atkins (1-4)
Surry Central (0-5)
The WPAC has only played one conference game.
