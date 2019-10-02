October is too hot to handle

Fall is such a wonderful time of year.

Crisp autumn weather brings an end to the heat waves for which people begged the previous winter. Painted leaves bring bright arrays of color to the foothills. You can finally wear a sweater without wringing the sweat out of it every 20 minutes.

At least, that’s the idea. Anyone who has been outside in the past 24 knows Surry County is far from that.

Instead of the ideal world of 65-degree days and a pumpkin on every porch, temperatures are in the 90s and any carved pumpkin will rapidly rot. It’s actually so hot that school sports are being affected.

All outdoor sporting events and practices scheduled for Wednesday were cancelled. This included two soccer matches and a tennis match.

Tennis: Surry Central vs. Mount Airy

Soccer: North Surry vs. Carver AND Surry Central @ Walkertown.

The tennis match between Surry Central and Mount Airy is a non-conference match and will not be played at a later date. The Western Piedmont 2A Conference and Northwest 1A Conference Tournaments are just over the horizon so the friendly match was cancelled.

Both WPAC soccer matches at North Surry and Walkertown are postponed and a makeup date has not been named for either. Conference matches have to be rescheduled. Both matches have time, however, as the regular season extends through the end of October.

Heat affects sports schedules

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith