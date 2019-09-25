Queens of King

KING — The Golden Eagles are flying high and loving every minute of it.
Surry Central volleyball has been on the cusp of breaking out in the past few years. One obstacle or another has stood in their way each time, but no longer. With Tuesday’s 3-0 road win against West Stokes (25-18, 25-22, 25-16), the Eagles are in sole possession of the Western Piedmont 2A Conference’s top spot.
“I feel awesome and I’m so proud of my girls,” said Central coach Brittany Tolbert. “I knew my girls could do it, but it was just them playing at their peak every single time we stepped on the court. They played like that tonight. They’re all MVPs tonight, every single one of them.”
The Golden Eagles (11-4, 6-0 WPAC) came into the match with a lot to prove. Not only would a win solidify them as the top team in the conference, with West and Forbush sitting just outside the top spot with one WPAC loss each, but it would show state polls that they were legit. West Stokes ranked higher that Central in MaxPreps’ 2A Rankings by two spots despite the former coming off a loss to Forbush.
No matter what the score was, the Lady Eagles went full speed the entire match. This allowed Central to overcome deficits with late-set runs. This was evident in each of the three sets.
In the first set, Tolbert called a timeout to regroup after West Stokes (12-3, 5-2) closed a big gap to take a 14-13 lead. A service error from the Wildcats gave serve back to the Eagles, which has been one of the team’s strong suits in 2019. Jordyn Coe approached the service line and turned a 14-14 tie into a four-point lead for the visitors.
The Wildcats regained serve for a single point before a well-placed hit from Lainey Smith put the ball in Jaylyn Templeton’s hands. Templeton finished with four of Surry Central’s service aces, tying with Gracie Brindle for the most on the team. This, along with defensive net play from Madison Goins and Smith, helped Central go on a 5-1 run. Jordyn Coe ended the first set with one of her three blocks, with Central going ahead 1-0 on a 25-18 win.
The Eagles and Wildcats proved evenly matched for most of the second set. Central’s back line endured the numerous attacks from the redwoods on West’s front line by diving all over the court. Mia McMillen and Abigail Johnson combined for 30 of the team’s 57 digs.
West pulled ahead with attacks from Blakeleigh Golbach and Anna Bates, forcing a Central timeout at 20-16. Two attacking errors and an ace from Goins closed the lead to just a point before the Eagles tied the set at 20-20. West looked to have momentum up 22-21, but a sudden block from Coe tied the score. The senior followed the block with her two aces of the night. Templeton put the cherry on top of the 9-2 run for the Eagles that gave Central the set win at 25-22.
The second set showed Central’s true versatility as a team. Tolbert utilized her bench to show how dangerous each player could be in different phases of the game. This has been one of the key pieces to the team’s successful season.
“I think its a culmination of everything,” Tolbert said. “I have so many girls that can hit the ball. So if I have one off a certain night that’s fine, because I have other girls that can hit. I like them all to be playing well, but at least gives us some breathing room if something isn’t working.”
Tolbert’s Eagles didn’t wait until the end of the third set to go on a big run like the previous two. West took a 5-3 lead with a Bates kill, but then Templeton served the Golden Eagles to a 9-5 advantage. Despite the Wildcats’ best efforts, this lead would survive until the end of the match.
Central held a three-to-four point lead until a score of 17-14. A dump from Goins started an 8-2 run that saw the Lady Eagles take the win at 25-16.
It’s one thing to get to the top of the conference and an entirely different thing to stay there. The Eagles will have faced each WPAC opponent once after a double-header against Carver (0-10, 0-6) next week. Before then, Central has its second meeting with Atkins (6-7, 3-3).
The target on the Eagles’ back continues to grow and Tolbert knows it. She said the best way to stay in first is to keep doing things right over and over.
“It’s just consistency,” she said. “We will keep working on consistently getting a pass on target, or consistently getting a set the way a certain hitter likes it and consistently placing the ball where the other team isn’t, things like that.“
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith