Central hosts Fisher River Invitational

DOBSON — Schools from Surry, Stokes, Forsyth, Iredell and Yadkin Counties convened at Fisher River Park on Tuesday for the Fisher River Invitational Cross Country Meet.
The event saw 192 high schoolers from 11 different schools compete in 5,000-meter races. The participating schools were: Atkins, Bishop McGuinness, East Surry, Forbush, Mooresville, Mount Airy, North Forsyth, South Stokes, Surry Central, Walkertown and West Stokes.
The team competition assigned scores to top-5 finishers from each school and the team with the lowest total score wins. Ten of the schools had enough competitors to make a team. North Forsyth was the exception with just one male runner competing as an individual. Nine of the schools had enough competitors for the girls team competition. Mount Airy had two individual female racers and Walkertown had one.
The girl’s race was first and consisted of 85 runners.. East Surry’s Sara Windsor took home the gold with a 5,000-meter time of 21:18.15. Windsor’s time was 56 seconds faster than the second-place finisher, Sami Homburger of Mooresville, and Surry Central’s Brooklyn Lester rounded out the podium.
Mooresville won the team competition with a total of 59 points and an average time of 24:02.63. Below are the team results as well as the points earned and average time of the top-5 runners.
1. Mooresville: 59 points, 24:02.63.
2. Surry Central: 78 points, 24:31.06.
3. West Stokes: 95 points, 24:51.55.
4. Forbush: 100 points, 25:02.96
5. Atkins: 112 points, 25:15.94
6. Bishop McGuinness: 124 points, 25:45.09
7. East Surry: 177 points, 30:10.35
8. North Forsyth: 212 points, 30:15.38
9. South Stokes: 234 points, 29:23.50
Surry Central led all Surry County teams with three finishers in the top-15. Brooklyn Lester led the team with three points and a time of 22:24.09, followed by Elizabeth Antunez with 11 points and a time of 24:08.25, Abigial Hernandez with 14 points and a time of 24:28.53, Yulisa Antunez with 22 points and a time of 25:30.15 and Audrey Poindexter with 28 points and a time of 26:04.25. Rounding out the Eagles’ seven team members was Yadira Osorio with 33 points and a time of 26:37.25 and McKenzie Dawson with 48 points and a time of 29:39.72.
In addition to Windsor’s first-place finish, East Surry’s Courtney Brown also finished in the top-10 with 10 points and a time of 23:40.72. Rounding out the Cards’ six runners were American Chavez with 53 points and a time of 32:28.88, Arianna Easter with 55 points and a time of 34:47.22, Jenna Southern with 58 points and a time of 38:36.78 and Skylar Turney with 60 points and a time of 44:32.91.
Mount Airy’s Alex Rose and Natalie Evans didn’t compete for points. Rose finished with a time of 31:46.06 and Evans with a time of 33:02.97.
The boys race featured 105 runners and once again saw the Mooresville Blue Devils emerge as the team victory. Atkins’ Ben Armentrout won the race with a time of 16:57.12, but the Devils had runners finish with 2, 5, 7, 11 and 13 points for a total of 38. Below are the full team results as well as the points earned and average time of the top-5 runners.
1. Mooresville: 38 points, 18:05.58
2. Atkins: 49 points, 18:16.77
3. Bishop McGuinness: 106 points, 19:32.56
4. Forbush: 128 points, 20:12.15
5. East Surry: 142 points, 20:31.71
6. Surry Central: 144 points, 20:31.48
7. West Stokes: 169 points, 21:19.70
8. Walkertown: 233 points, 24:17.82
9. Mount Airy: 252 points, 25:05.49
10. South Stokes: 275 points, 25:52.74
East Surry’s boys led all Surry County teams with two top-20 finishers. Cooper Motsinger led the way with 15 points and a time of 19:01.00, followed by Nicholas Montgomery with 18 points and a time of 19:30.20.
The Cardinals had a total of 17 competitors compete in the boys race. Following Motsinger and Montgomery were the following racers and their times: Landon Smith 20:39.52, Anderson Allred 21:14.57, Cameron Edwards 22:13.23, Nicholas Boggs 22:14.64, Travis Watson 22:35.23, Dylan Myers 22:35.75, Keith Myers 22:46.88, Cade Williams 23:41.83, Chase Harris 24:01.61, Wyatt Hart 24:11.83, Josh Pack 25:14.67, Carson Simmons 25:18.17, Austin Renegar 25:24.08, Joseph Ellison 26:30.91 and Timothy Reams 28:00.32.
Surry Central wasn’t far behind East and actually had a faster average time by less than half a second. Central’s seven male racers were: Elek Wyble 17:17.68, Diego Vega 19:53.44, Charlie Hernandez 20:37.27, Brady Edmonds 22:15.62, Jacob Mitchell 22:33.35, Miles Fowler 23:19.39 and Carter Jones 23:22.66.
Austin Eaton led the way for Mount Airy with a time of 19:13.44. Following Eaton was Bryson Coleman at 25:29.12, Noah Lambert 26:03.27, Reid Perry 26:29.97, Max Perry 28:11.63 and Seth Moody 30:17.95.
