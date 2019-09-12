Lady Hounds misfire in loss to W. Stokes

John Cate | The News Jesi Shelnutt (5) was the only effective attacker for North Surry against West Stokes on Thursday, collecting nine kills. -

An anemic offense proved to be North Surry’s undoing in an important Western Piedmont Athletic Conference volleyball match on Thursday evening in Toast.

The day was a first-place showdown for four area WPAC teams, as West Stokes traveled to North Surry and Forbush visited Surry Central. Any of the four teams could end the day atop the league if things went their way.

Like the match in Dobson, the one in Ron King Gym ended as a come-from-behind win in four sets, as West Stokes dropped the opening set but prevailed 20-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-10.

The Greyhounds (3-7, 2-2 WPAC) were doomed by a poor .025 attack percentage. North Surry had 26 kills but made 23 errors in the four sets. After having 10 kills and just three errors in set one, it had 16 kills and 20 errors the rest of the way, and was mostly non-competitive in sets three and four.

Delaney Fulk had a solid performance with 23 assists and 16 digs, but she was the only Lady Hound who reached double-figures in any statistical category. The lone bright spot on the attack was Jesi Shelnutt, who had nine kills with just six miscues. Hannah Moxley had seven kills and Aniya Joyce five, but made just one more kill than they did errors.

Defensively, Bella Jones had nine digs, Micah Felts eight, Kyra Stanley seven and Shelnutt six. Joyce had all three of North’s blocks.

The Lady Hounds will travel to Mount Airy (6-3) on Monday evening before visiting Surry Central (8-3, 3-0 WPAC) on Tuesday.

Jesi Shelnutt (5) was the only effective attacker for North Surry against West Stokes on Thursday, collecting nine kills.