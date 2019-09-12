Central rallies past Forbush in 1st place showdown

John Cate | The News Jordyn Coe (10) leaps in the air after delivering a crushing kill on match point Thursday night against Forbush. Her teammates celebrate with her. - John Cate | The News Sophomores Lainey Smith (8) of Surry Central and Addison Harrell of Forbush had several showdowns in the middle during Thursday’s match. - John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Lainey Smith sends a hard shot past Forbush’s defense during Thursday’s match. - John Cate | The News Central’s Jaylyn Templeton (5) gets airborne to defend against Forbush star Parkley Hennings, a Division I college recruit. - - John Cate | The News Central setter Madison Goins (6) was brilliant both setting and on the service line as the Lady Eagles seized a share of first place in the WPAC with a 3-1 win over Forbush. - -

DOBSON — Surry Central knew it had its work cut out for it when it played defending Western Piedmont Athletic Conference champion Forbush on Thursday night.

The Lady Eagles had already established themselves as league contenders after tearing off five straight wins, including one over 4A power Reagan, before powerhouse East Surry slowed them down earlier in the week. Their return to conference play spelled a showdown with the Lady Falcons and one of the best players in the state, senior outside hitter Parkley Hennings. Hennings has already accepted a volleyball scholarship to Gardner-Webb University for next season.

Hennings or no, it’s a team game, and the better team turned out to be Central, which dropped the first set but rallied to win 19-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-21.

“It was a really big win, I am so proud of my girls,” said Lady Eagles head coach Brittany Tolbert, whose team is now 8-3 on the season. “The first set was looking really bad, and my girls turned it around.”

Surry Central is now tied with West Stokes for first place in the conference, both at 3-0 in league action, but the teams won’t face each other until Sept. 24 in King.

After a slow start, the Lady Eagles came alive in the second set, which wasn’t nearly as close as the final score indicated, and got solid contributions from all nine players on the roster. Particularly lethal was Central’s service game, which had occasionally been an Achilles’ heel for Tolbert’s first team a year ago. On Thursday, outstanding serving from senior Madison Goins, ably assisted by Mia McMillen and Gracie Brindle, frequently kept Forbush (5-5, 3-1 WPAC) from even starting its offense.

However, the match started out well for the visitors. Forbush lost 2018 WPAC Player of the Year Colby Crater, who now plays next door to Central at Surry Community College, and some other quality performers, but the Lady Falcons are still no pushover. Senior setter Laiken Baity opened the match with an ace and her classmate Ansley Reid got her team going with a big kill just inside the back line. Surry Central battled back to pull even, but with the teams at 9-9, Forbush won three straight points, capped off by a kill from Reagan Wooten. Tolbert called time-out and Lainey Smith responded with a big block, but any momentum was killed when Emily Webb fooled the Lady Eagles with an on-two attack, faking a set and then knocking the ball into a dead spot on the floor. When Central got within three, Salem Finney and then Hennings boomed kills from each side of the floor.

The Lady Eagles made one last charge, running off five straight points to tie the set at 18. Jaylyn Templeton, Jordyn Coe and McMillen all made big plays in the run. Then Baity got the ball to Hennings and she mashed one to put her team back in front. Teammate Addison Harrell got a block, and just like that Forbush went on a 6-0 run to reach set point, called by an ace from Sommer Gray. Two points later, Forbush had the first set.

“I pretty much told them they were losing because of their mistakes,” said Tolbert, who felt her team hadn’t played up to its ability in that opening set.

They responded. Set two was a crushing victory for the home team. After the teams split the first six points, the Lady Eagles won 20 of the next 25. Forbush head coach Ginger Hamric expended a time-out during the run, but it didn’t do her any good. Highlights of the spree included some outstanding attacks by McMillen and a hard shot by Smith off a block attempt by Forbush’s Addison Harrell. With the score at 22-11, Hamric called a second time-out and Forbush battled back, naturally starting when Hennings put a kill away, but the closest they got was 22-16. On the next point, Coe scored a kill from the middle and then served out the set.

The second point of set three was an ace by Goins, who ended up having three in the set. Central led 4-2 when Hennings scored kills on four consecutive points to put her team back in front. After the last one, Tolbert asked for time and presumably encouraged her team to do a better job with the 5’11” left-side hitter. Central managed a side-out and Chelsey Atkins served an ace of her town. A slamdown by Smith and an on-two attack by her sandwiched around a kill by McMillen forced Hamric to call for time. Forbush cut the gap back to two points, but then Central got serve back and Goins aced twice in a row.

“I think this year we are more serve-dominant,” said Tolbert. “We have girls who serve very well when they’re on. Most of the time they’re pretty consistent with their serves.”

The next few minutes saw both teams try their hands at power volleyball, both off serves and on the attack, but the Lady Falcons couldn’t get the ball to Hennings consistently, so they got out-slugged. Finney had an ace to make it 17-14, but the home team won eight of the last 11 points to take the set.

The fourth set began with a block by Coe. Hennings went berserker one more time, scoring three of her team’s four points on crushing kills and an ace for an 8-5 lead, but she could only do so much. Central fought back to tie the score and then Coe blocked Hennings for a 12-11 lead. Goins airmailed another ace, then Coe had a smash from the middle. Forbush got it back and closed to 15-13, but Goins made a perfect set across the length of the court, avoiding a possible block by Hennings, and Coe crushed it.

Surry Central built a five-point lead and Forbush rallied one more time, getting within a point on a kill by Finney. When she served an ace, it was 22-21, but she served long on the potential tying point. The Lady Falcons didn’t score again, and the match ended on a rocket shot by Coe from the middle.

“What a heck of a way to end with our senior Jordyn getting a slamdown,” said Tolbert.

The Lady Eagles will host North Surry on Tuesday, while Forbush will travel to Walkertown that day.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

