Lady Bears step up, sweep N. Davidson

John Cate | The News The Lady Bears’ Elizabeth Heck watches her return shot during Wednesday’s non-conference win over North Davidson. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy players celebrate after the final point in their 3-0 sweep of visiting North Davidson on Wednesday. From left to right are Star Trivette, Bailey Sizemore, Avery Cox, Mackenzie Welch and Kalie Mabe. - John Cate | The News Junior Bailey Sizemore had three very well-timed aces in her team’s sweep of North Davidson, and her serving in general gave the Knights all sorts of problems. - John Cate | The News Mackenzie Welch goes on the attack Wednesday against North Davidson. - - John Cate | The News Kylie Hollingsworth was a big problem for North Davidson on Wednesday, as the sophomore helped shut down any offense for the Knights out of the middle. - -

Mount Airy’s volleyball team came into 2019 with all sorts of question marks. Not only were the Lady Bears coming into the season with a new head coach, they didn’t have a single experienced front-line player taller than 5’8”, and were counting on major contributions from freshmen and sophomores.

But Mount Airy keeps on answering those questions in a positive manner. On Wednesday night, the Lady Bears came from behind to beat visiting 2A North Davidson in the first two sets, then put away the Black Knights in set three for a 25-22, 25-23, 25-18 victory in the team’s next-to-last tune-up before starting conference play next week.

“Everyone got on the court tonight and everyone played well,” said a pleased coach Amy Balthis. “Everyone did their job and played well. I’m proud of every single one of them.”

Mount Airy (6-3 overall) trailed by as many as five points in each of the first two sets, but refused to go away, battling back to take the lead down the stretch of each set and then score the win. Set three began with senior co-captain Kalie Mabe — all five-foot-eight of her — taking on a 6’1” right-side hitter from North Davidson and blocking her on the first point. From that point forward, the Lady Bears were in the ascendant throughout the third set and never trailed.

The script for the match was set early on. North Davidson, a member of the Central Carolina 2A, largely took a defensive approach even though senior Riley Lingerfelt, the aforementioned right-side hitter, had a size advantage over every Mount Airy player, and had made 53 kills in her team’s last four matches. The Lady Bears, despite being smaller, weren’t afraid to attack and did so frequently. Unfortunately for the home team, several kill tries early in the first set went long or wide, and when Lingerfelt crushed a ball off the right side, her team led the first set 16-11.

Then, all of a sudden, the Lady Bears started finding the mark. Mabe started the rally from an attack off the right side, and then Kylie Hollingsworth, playing out of the middle, ended a rally with a dink shot that none of the Knights could get to. North Davidson called timeout when its lead dwindled to one, but the Lady Bears kept charging and went in front 18-17 on an ace by Mabe. The score was tied at 20 when the Knights hit a ball wide, and Hollingsworth scored a block that made it a two-point lead. The visitors got one side-out but Mount Airy got it back and Bailey Sizemore served an ace. North saved one set point but then Mackenzie Welch buried a shot in the back right corner for the win.

Balthis’ team had expended a lot of emotional energy in winning that set and it showed, as North Davidson jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead in set two. The coach decided to settle her team down and tell them they needed to pick up their pace, and asked for a time-out.

“I had to call one time-out to tell them they needed to pick up the energy,” she said, “but once they did and started playing as a team, they came together.”

Junior Avery Cox, who does most of the setting but isn’t afraid to go on the attack, scored a kill out of the time-out and then Mabe delivered an ace. The Knights responded and still led 10-5 when Cox struck again, this time settling under a bump as if to set it for an attack, and then knocking it over the net. The on-two attack worked, and the Lady Bears were sounding the charge once more. Many of the same suspects were involved, such as Sizemore delivering another ace and then Mabe scoring from the middle to bring her team within 12-11.

Both of the Lady Bears’ middle hitters, the senior Mabe and the sophomore Hollingsworth, dominated that part of the net, and this would hurt the visitors more and more as the match moved along.

“Our two middles stood out tonight and hit the ball well,” said Balthis.

The Lady Bears finally tied it at 14 on an ace by Meredith Hensley. Again the Knights responded, but more strong play in the middle by Mabe and Hollingsworth kept North from regaining control. Down 20-18, the Lady Bears won a long rally for a side-out, and then Welch, another sophomore, hit a rocket for a kill that tied the set. Brooke Lankford came in and floated a serve barely over the net for an ace. Back and forth it went, with Welch missing a kill by an inch and then Cox making a nifty touch serve to Mabe to get the point back. Back-to-back bad hits by North made it triple set point, but Cox hit one long and then the Lady Bears misplayed a serve by Grace Smith. It was 24-23 and Balthis called for time, not wanting her team to let the Knights wiggled off the hook.

Cox put a ball off the block of Alyssa Hunter to win the set and put her team up 2-0.

When the teams came on the floor, Mabe got up for an emphatic rejection and her teammates were all smiles.

“Their momentum went down and ours went up. It looked like the other team just gave up,” said Balthis.

They ran out to an early 5-1 lead before North Davidson rallied to tie the score at 8 and then 9. No one on the Lady Bears seemed concerned. Sophomore Amelia Radford smashed a ball through a block and put Sizemore on the service line, where she delivered an ace. Cox set Welch for a kill and then Mabe destroyed a block attempt in the middle. After Welch aced for a 14-11 lead, Mabe and Hollingsworth teamed up for a block and forced the Knights to ask for time. Down the stretch, Hensley had another ace, Hollingsworth smashed one off the opposing libero, and Cox had another on-two as their team pulled away.

Balthis praised the chemistry of her team and said that the players are having fun while playing well, but that they would need to keep improving to threaten the top teams in the conference.

“They are having fun. I want them to have fun. High school volleyball is about having fun,” she said. “We’re going to work hard to be better. We’ve got some tough competition coming up.”

The Lady Bears host North Surry on Monday.

MA comes from behind to win two sets, dominates third

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

