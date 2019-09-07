Lady Eagles extend winning streak to five

By John Cate - jcate@mtairynews.com
DOBSON — Don’t look now, but the Surry Central volleyball team is once again elbowing its way into a spot at the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference’s contenders’ table.

A year ago, Central wasn’t expected to do much after losing multiple seniors who went on to play for college teams after graduation, but the Lady Eagles finished in a second-place tie and were title contenders until the final week of the regular season.

The 2019 edition started with a five-set thriller at Mount Airy, but then lost two of their next three matches, falling at West Wilkes, the state’s ninth-ranked 2A team according to MaxPreps, and then East Surry, ranked No. 3 in 1A.

The Lady Eagles were 2-2 at the time, but haven’t lost since, checking off five opponents in eight days. Central started the run on Aug. 28 with a 3-1 win at Elkin, then swept South Stokes the next day. On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the team opened WPAC play with a sweep of league newcomer North Forsyth, and two days after that, came home and swept Atkins to improve to 2-0 in league action.

In between those league matches, however, Central had a statement victory in a non-conference match. The Lady Eagles went down to Pfafftown and stunned Ronald Reagan, of the Central Piedmont 4A, with a 3-2 win. Reagan isn’t at the level that it’s been the past few seasons, when it went a combined 136-18 from 2014-18, but the Lady Raiders are still a quality 4A team.

It looked like business as usual when Reagan routed Central in the first set of their Sept. 4 meeting, but the Lady Eagles came back with a decisive in in set two, avoided defeat in a do-or-die fourth set, and ended up winning the match 12-25, 25-16, 22-25, 27-25, 15-9.

Fueling the upset, if it was one, were tremendous outings by two Surry Central sophomore attackers and their setter. Sophomore Jaylyn Templeton had 24 kills, while teammate Mia McMillen added 17. As a team, the Lady Eagles (7-2) had 60 kills and just 27 attack errors in five sets. They committed just four service errors in 101 attempts, and senior setter Madison Goins had 56 assists. It’s not certain if this is a new school record or not, but through nine matches, Central’s 8.6 assists per set — most of them by Goins — is the highest single-season average in school history by a wide margin. Her 231 total assists are third among 2A players in North Carolina.

According to MaxPreps.com, the 60 kills set a new school record for the most by a Surry Central team in a single match, and the 179 attacks were the third-most ever by a Lady Eagle squad, but the most in a match won by Central. The other players who contributed to the new kill record are Jordyn Coe (10), Goins (5), Chelsey Atkins (3) and Ashley Hall (1).

Defensively, five Central players had double-digit digs, led by McMillen with 43. Abigail Johnson added 40, Templeton 24, Gracie Brindle 16 and Goins 12.

The Lady Eagles outlasted Reagan with just nine players, all of whom competed in every set, against a Lady Raiders squad that used 14 players against them.

Central had every excuse for a letdown the next day, playing its third match in three days and coming off an emotional victory. However, the Lady Eagles clobbered Atkins in straight sets, 25-10, 25-14, 25-10. Templeton had another dozen kills in the win with just one attack error, while McMillen and Goins each served six aces, with Coe getting in on the fin with four of her own. Goins added another 31 assists.

Surry Central will be tested over the next several days, when the Lady Eagles travel to East Surry and host league rivals Forbush and North Surry.

