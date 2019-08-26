Lady Hounds grab win No. 1

Cory Smith | The News North Surry freshman Kyra Stanley (1) led the Lady Greyhounds with 30 attacks in Monday’s 3-1 win over South Stokes. - Cory Smith | The News South Stokes junior Chloe Stewart (8) elevates for a second-set serve against North Surry. - Cory Smith | The News Hannah Moxley (11) lines up for one of North Surry’s 11 kills in the first set of Monday’s match. - Cory Smith | The News In addition to her 35 assists, Delaney Fulk (12) served 24 times against the Sauras without committing a service error. - -

After a rough first week of competition, North Surry volleyball broke into the win column following a home match against South Stokes on Monday.

Both North and South wrapped up week one of the season with three matches in four days. South Stokes went 2-1 with 3-1 wins over Rockingham County and North Forsyth, with a 3-1 loss to West Stokes sandwiched in-between. North Surry began the season with a five-set thriller against Starmount, ultimately falling 3-2 to the Rams. The Lady Hounds then went on the road to West Forsyth and Watauga, dropping both matches 3-0.

North Surry overcame an early deficit in the first set to win 25-16. South responded by never trailing in the second set, taking it 25-23. North’s efficient offense put them back in driver’s seat with a 25-9 win in the third set before taking the match with a 25-16 win in set No. 4. North Surry has now defeated South Stokes 19 straight times dating back to 2009.

The Lady Sauras took a 2-0 lead in the opening set following a pair of strong serves from Savannah Nelson. North Surry freshman Aniya Joyce turned the tables with a kill that was part of an 8-1 run for the home team.

Coming out of a timeout, Sydney Mounce ended the run with a kill of her own. The Sauras cut the lead to 9-6, but serves from Jesi Shelnutt led to another big run for the home team. South continued to fight until the deficit was back to five points. Then, North scored six of the next eight points to take a 23-13 lead to force South to take its second timeout.

South Stokes scored three-straight points out of the timeout, but an attacking error by the Sauras and kill from North’s Hannah Moxley ended the set 25-16.

South began the second set with another lead, but this time the Sauras maintained it. A number of North Surry miscues occurred as South Stokes took a 6-1 lead. North got its second point on a Saura service error, but then South responded with five of the next six points, leading to the team’s biggest lead of the set at 9-3.

The Hounds slowly fought back and regained some of their lost energy. A pair of big attacks from Shelnutt helped get the home crowd going as North tied the set at 12-12.

While it’s true that South never surrendered the lead in the second set, North Surry did manage to force five ties at 12-12, 13-13, 14-14, 16-16 and 23-23. South came out of a timeout at 23-23 with Mounce sending an attack through a pair of Greyhound blockers. An error by North ended the set and tied the overall match score.

After playing with their most energy of the night, South quickly deflated in the third set due to a number of unforced errors. After winning the opening point, net violations and attack errors by South put North Surry up 5-1. Rhiannon Dunlap ended the 5-0 run with a kill, but North’s Kyra Stanley recorded her first of two service aces to extend the lead.

Rallies became longer and longer after South Stokes regrouped, but the Sauras still struggled to score. An ace from Nelson at 12-6 was the only time in the third set that South scored back-to-back points. The Hounds finished the set on an 8-1 run to win the set 25-9.

Although North went on to win the fourth set, it was South that led for most of it. The Sauras played with new life in the set, forcing a Greyhound timeout at 7-3. North Surry scored the next two points out of the timeout, but then gave up the next three with two attack errors and an ace from Kelsey Joyce.

South Stokes took another four-point lead at 11-7, but it would soon be closed when North Surry’s Shelnutt served the next five points for the Hounds as they took a 12-11 lead. The team’s proceeded to play to ties at 12-12, 13-13, 14-14 and 15-15 until North strung together a series of three consecutive points.

South called a timeout and then cut the lead to 18-16. Once North Surry regained serve, Bella Jones finished the game at the service line, with North taking the win 25-16. The final Greyhound run also featured a big block from Delaney Fulk and an ace from Jones.

North Surry (1-3) will host Mount Airy (1-2) on Wednesday. South Stokes returns home to host Alleghany (1-0) tonight and then travels to Surry Central (2-2) Thursday.

North Surry’s attacking overwhelms South Stokes

