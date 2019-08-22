Their time is now

Cory Smith | The News Cardinal senior Maggie Holt (6) had four kills on 10 attacks in Thursday’s match against Starmount. - Cory Smith | The News Morgan Smith added to her already impressive career total with a combined 18 service aces in East Surry’s first two matches. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry setter Ally McCraw (8) finished with 33 assists in a 3-0 win over Starmount. - Cory Smith | The News Freshman Samarin Kipple (13) has made an immediate impact on East Surry’s varsity squad. Kipple leads the team in kills after a week of competition. - -

East Surry volleyball’s Class of 2020 has been highly touted since arriving at the school more than three years ago. Now that they’re seniors, there’s no better time for these seven players to lead.

It’s been five years since East Surry volleyball last boasted seven seniors (2014). The seven seniors on the 2014 squad went 29-2 and finished as state runners-up.

This year’s seniors are on track to be the winningest class the program has ever seen. With seasons of 25-5, 26-3 and 24-5, the seniors have a shot at winning their 100th match with another deep playoff run.

But that’s not what the seven seniors or coach Caleb Gilley are worried about. The mindset is still the same as it was day one of their freshman year: one match at a time.

The 2019 Cardinals started the season with a bang, finishing week one 2-0 without dropping a set. Wins over East Wilkes and Starmount showcased the seven seniors as well as talented group of underclassmen.

Thursday’s domination of the visiting Rams was a prime example of this group’s potential. East Surry trailed three times in the entire match and all three took place during the first five points of the first set. The Cards defeated Starmount 25-12, 25-8, 25-16 to set the Rams back to 1-2.

A kill from Kylie Bruner tied the set at 3-3, vanquishing Starmount’s last lead of the evening. Bruner was part of Cardinal attacking corps that finished with 39 kills and just seven errors on 77 attacks. Leading the Cards’ attack was senior Allie Bruner, who finished with nine kills and one error on 19 attacks.

Starmount got back on the board at 6-4, but then net play from Emma Brown helped East pull ahead to a seven-point advantage before the Rams scored again. When Starmount scored its fifth and sixth points, it was one of just three times in the set that the team scored on its own serve.

East responded by scoring the next seven points behind Morgan Smith’s serving. Smith’s six aces in Thursday’s match brings her season total up to 18. She also finished the match with a service percentage of 87 on a team-high 23 attempts.

The Rams attempted to make a comeback late in the set, but East finished them off 25-12 before the visitors could gather any steam.

The second set began with Smith serving East to a 4-0 lead. A block from Maggie Holt and two big kills from Allie and Kylie Bruner ignited the gym. Starmount scored only on East errors up to 11-4, when the Rams’ Jadyn Haynes recorded a block. This would be the only time in the second set that Starmount would win a point off its own serve.

Kylie Bruner served East Surry to an 18-5 lead after Haynes’ block. The Cardinals went on to win the set 25-8.

Kate Parks got one of her three kills in the third set to give East a 3-0 lead. The Cardinals once again prevented their opponents from scoring back-to-back for much of the set. Smith served the Cards to an 11-3 advantage before Starmount managed to regain serve.

Down 11-3, Starmount was able to serve after a service error by East Surry. The Rams put together their longest scoring streak of the match by cutting the score to 11-7, scoring on an ace from Emma Freed, a kill from Maddie Norman and a Cardinal error.

Starmount scored off its own serve four more times in the third set, but it wasn’t nearly enough to stop the freight train of East Surry. The Lady Cards won the third set 25-16 to secure the match victory.

East Surry (2-0) will host a Tri-Match against Elkin (0-1) and Statesville (0-2) on Saturday. Next week, the Cards go on the road to face county-rival Surry Central (2-1) on Monday before hosting West Rowan (1-1) on Thursday.

