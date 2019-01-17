Wells Fargo State Cup: Fall Standings

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association in conjunction with Wells Fargo released the fall standings in the 40th annual Wells Fargo Cup competitions for the 2018-19 academic year. The award recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.

After the fall sports season, Green Hope remains on top in 4A after winning three state championships during the fall. Chapel Hill holds the lead in 3A while in the 2A division, First Flight and Lake Norman Charter are tied for first place for the fall sports season. Finally, Franklin Academy leads Community School of Davidson and East Surry in the 1A race.

Green Hope holds the top spot in the 4A ranks after the fall sports season and an incredible three state championship victories. The Falcons hold a lead of 15 points over Cardinal Gibbons. Green Hope took home State Championships for volleyball, women’s tennis, and men’s soccer. They followed that up with a second-place finish in men’s cross country and a third-place finish in women’s golf.

Chapel Hill leads the 3A race after the fall season with a 22.5-point lead over Marvin Ridge. The Tigers took home a state championship in men’s soccer. They also received second-place finishes in men’s and women’s cross country. They also reached the regional finals in volleyball, sharing third-place points with West Henderson in volleyball, and reached the quarterfinals in women’s dual team tennis, tying for fifth.

First Flight and Lake Norman Charter are tied for the top spot in the 2A division. First Flight had a second-place finish in men’s cross country and tied third-place finishes for men’s soccer and women’s tennis by reaching the regional finals in both sports. Meanwhile, Lake Norman Charter came away with a second-place finish in women’s golf and a third-place finish in women’s cross country and a fifth-place finish in men’s cross country. North Lincoln is right on the heels of the two leaders, just 2.5 points back after the fall that saw a state championship for North Lincoln in men’s cross country, a runner-up finish in women’s cross country and a third-round appearance in football.

Franklin Academy holds the advantage for first place over Community School of Davidson in the 1A division. The Patriots were 12.5 points ahead of Community School of Davidson after the fall season. The Patriots secured a women’s cross country state championship, came in tied for second-place for men’s cross country and received a tied fifth-place finishes by reaching the quarterfinal round in men’s soccer and women’s tennis.

Wells Fargo Cup Point Calculation

Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events. All schools that finish in the top eight positions (plus ties) earn points. In the playoff events involving teams from more than one classification, Wells Fargo Cup points are awarded based on the school’s standing against other schools in its own classification. If fewer than eight schools from a classification compete in a sport, only those schools that are represented are eligible to receive the Cup points.

Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for first, 45 for second, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh and 15 for eighth. In the event of a tie, the schools receive and equal number of points based on the number of teams that tie and the number of teams that finish higher in the standings. Five points are awarded for each sanctioned sport in which a school competes.

Wells Fargo Cup standings are announced three times each school year: once after the fall and the winter sports and concluding with the overall winner after the spring sports season ends.

1A Wells Fargo Cup Fall Standings

1 – Franklin Academy – 172.5

2 – Community School of Davidson – 160

3 – East Surry – 155

4 – Polk County – 140

T5 – Raleigh Charter – 130

T5 – Gray Stone Day – 130

T7 – Lejeune – 110

T7 – Murphy – 110

9 – Lincoln Charter – 107.5

10 – Bishop McGuinness – 100

2A Wells Fargo Cup Fall Standings

T1 – First Flight – 155

T1 – Lake Norman Charter – 155

3 – North Lincoln – 152.5

4 – Hibriten – 135

T6 – North Carolina School of Science and Math – 132.5

T6 – Carrboro – 132.5

8 – Brevard – 122.5

9 – Maiden – 120

10 – Croatan – 112.5

3A Wells Fargo Cup Fall Standings

1 – Chapel Hill – 235

2 – Marvin Ridge – 212.5

3 – Weddington – 200

4 – Mount Tabor – 175

5 – Charlotte Catholic – 150

6 – Northern Guilford – 135

7 – East Chapel Hill – 132.5

8 – Cuthbertson – 115

9 – Watauga – 110

10 – Cox Mill – 100

4A Wells Fargo Cup Fall Standings

1 – Green Hope – 270

2 – Cardinal Gibbons – 255

3 – Myers Park – 202.5

4 – Panther Creek – 162.5

5 – Hough – 152.5

6 – Reagan – 147.5

7 – Broughton – 135

8 – Pinecrest – 117.5

9 – Leesville Road – 97.5

10 – West Forsyth – 95

East Surry third in statewide Cup

