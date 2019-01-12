Eagles beat Hounds for first place

Jeff Linville | The News At 160 pounds, Surry Central’s Matthew White flips North Surry’s Brandon Goins and nearly had a pin just before the final buzzer in an 8-0 majority decision. - Jeff Linville | The News At 170 North’s Quinn Walker flips Marvin Hernandez upside down and earns back time. Hernandez would fight to get onto his back only to be pinned there in the second period. - Jeff Linville | The News Central’s Steven Campbell takes the back of North’s Riley Jenkins. Campbell nearly had Jenkins pinned a couple of times, but Jenkins saved two points by not giving up the fall. - Jeff Linville | The News Central’s Connor Medvar flips Landon Hiatt over and gets back time to finish off a 15-0 technical fall to give the Golden Eagles a 34-18 lead. - - Jeff Linville | The News Senior Matthew White is honored on Senior Night for the lone senior on the young Surry Central roster. He is joined by his family before opening the match with the team’s first win. - -

DOBSON — “Walking into Central’s gym on a Friday wrestling (possibly) for the conference championship. If that don’t get you excited about wrestling, I don’t know what will.”

North Surry coach Eric Jessup said those words as he was “licking his wounds” after Surry Central won in the matchup of the conference leaders 43-27.

Central coach Stephen Priddy noted that he has just one senior on a team loaded with freshmen and sophomores. Still, the Western Piedmont title is now within the Golden Eagles’ grasp.

The Eagles host Atkins on Monday (weather permitting) in a makeup date from a previous cancellation. Then the team goes to Walkertown on Friday before the season finale at West Stokes the following Tuesday.

Jessup thinks Central should be able to beat Atkins and Walkertown, which leaves the Wildcats as the last hurdle.

West Stokes has one conference loss, so if it beats Central, then the Eagles, Wildcats and Greyhounds would all be tied for the conference title — which has happened once before in the past decade.

Otherwise in the past 10 years, North Surry has won the league eight times outright and shared the title once with West Stokes.

“Hats off to Coach Priddy and Surry Central,” Jessup said of his longtime friend. “Priddy is a class act. It was their night. They went out and wanted it.”

“Our guys wrestled hard. A lot of the matches went the distance,” Jessup said. “I told our guys, ‘If the streak ends this year, let’s start a new one next year.’”

The last time North didn’t get at least a share of the conference title, these freshmen weren’t even in school yet, he noted.

“Surry Central is doing well and has a good team,” he said. “As much as I hate it for us, I’m happy for them.”

Before the match began, Priddy took the time to honor his one senior for Senior Night.

“Matthew (White) has just been such a hard worker since day one,” said Priddy.

In his freshman year around Christmas time, Matthew dislocated his knee in a match, the coach said. He fought back through that adversity. He has been a great leader to all the young guys and is one of the best kids as an all-around student-athlete.

“He’s made improvements each year. … He’s not one of the top wrestlers in the state, but he’s what you want to coach. I’d take a team of him,” said Priddy. And with his growth, “I look for him to qualify for the state tournament.”

The match began at 160, where White was wrestling up from 152. He controlled the match with North’s Brandon Goins and had him on his back in the final seconds. The referee looked ready to slap his hand on the mat when the final horn sounded in an 8-0 majority decision.

At 170, North’s Quinn Walker took control and pinned Marvin Hernandez near the end of the first period to take a 6-4 team lead.

That grew to 12-4 after North’s Tye Smith pinned Aaron Cave in the second period at 182.

“It started in a spot where they were a little bit stronger than us, more experienced,” said Priddy.

Then the Eagles ran off the next 25 points to take firm control at 29-12.

A key match was Steven Campbell beating Riley Jenkins at 195, said Priddy.

Campbell nearly had Jenkins pinned a couple of times in a dominant match that was stopped once for an injury timeout. Jenkins had wrappings around his left shoulder and clutched at that spot a few times during the match.

Campbell just missed a technical fall at 16-2 to make the team score 12-8.

At 220, Central’s David Valenzuela was giving up 17 pounds to North’s Luke Johnson, but nearly caught him in a cradle in the first minute. Valenzuela was up 10-9 with 24 seconds left. Johnson just needed an escape to tie it, but he couldn’t break free. That made it 12-11 in favor of North.

It was North giving up a big weight disadvantage at 285 as Central’s David Laura (258) pinned Johnny Flores (227) in the second quarter to give Central the lead at 17-12.

Starting over at the bottom, Central’s Carter Snow, weighing 96 pounds, pinned North’s Luke Wagner (106) with only two seconds left in the first period. That made it 23-12.

North gave up a forfeit at 113 to Brandon Pack to make it 29-12.

Kaleb Martin broke the streak for North as he pinned Amon Mosley in the second period to make it 29-18.

At that point it was still anyone’s match, felt Priddy. The 126, 132 and 138 matches are what determined the outcome in his opinion.

Central’s Connor Medvar was perfect in going up 8-0 in the first, 13-0 in the second and then almost pinning Landon Hiatt before the match was called for a technical fall at 15-0. That made it 34-18.

“Connor is a freshman having a great year,” said Priddy.

At 132, the Eagles’ Jaylon Jones battled Jake Lawson to a close 6-2 decision to make it 37-18.

That was a sophomore going against a senior, said Priddy. Jake could have easily figured out some way to reverse a move and get a pin. That would have made it a 34-24 match instead. This was a key spot.

At 138, Central’s Logan Priddy pinned Adam Martin in 75 seconds to make it 43-18.

At 145, North got back in the win column as Toby Pyles pinned Charlie Hernandez with 50 seconds left in the first period.

At 152, the match went back and forth. Central’s Karson Crouse led 6-5 after the first period, then North’s Jessie Avila took an 8-7 lead at the end of the second.

Crouse got a reversal in the third and was lead 9-8 until Avila got his own reversal with just a single second left in the match for a 10-9 win.

The win moved Surry Central to 12-6 overall while North Surry fell to 16-6.

The future is bright for both teams going forward, too.

“We’ve got a good class of sophomores,” said Jessup, and the team at Gentry Middle is undefeated, so the incoming freshmen should be good next year. Central has good freshmen and sophomores, so they aren’t going to drop for a couple of years.“

NS streak in jeopardy

