ES community remembers Coach Hall

John Cate | The News Susan Shelton sang “How Great Thou Art” during the memorial service for Coach Barry Hall on Saturday afternoon. Seated - John Cate | The News Pallbearers for the funeral of former East Surry baseball coach Barry Hall listen to one of the speakers at Hall’s memorial service that afternoon. Hall, who died on Dec. 26, requested that those attending the memorial dress as if coming to a baseball game. - John Cate | The News Family members of Coach Barry Hall greet well-wishers at the end of Saturday’s memorial service. - John Cate | The News Several items of East Surry baseball memorabilia belonging to longtime coach Barry Hall were on display in the lobby of the school during Saturday’s service. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Barry Hall spent 44 years teaching and coaching at East Surry High School before announcing his retirement in 2015.

On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people whose lives were touched by Hall throughout his many decades of service assembled in the East Surry gym to celebrate his life, and to simply say, “until we meet again.”

“That’s why you’re here, you got to know Barry, and now you won’t see Barry anymore,” said Rev. Ronnie Chamblin, Hall’s Pastor at Pinnacle View Baptist Church. “The only time we’ll see Barry again is when we get home … Barry would say if he were here, ‘I want to see you again, too.’”

Similar sentiments were expressed by some of the other speakers during the course of the memorial service, which lasted about 70 minutes, followed by visitation with the family.

Hall, who won 734 games as the Cardinals’ head baseball coach, reached the state finals three times, and also coached basketball at East Surry, died at the age of 71 on the day after Christmas. He had been forced into emergency surgery back in September and then had two strokes, and was unable to recover his health. But Saturday wasn’t about how he died, but about how he lived.

“People use the words gentleman and integrity in describing Barry Hall. This isn’t new; it perfectly describes the man I have always known. I have a different perspective, because I was here at the very beginning of his time at East Surry,” said Robert Smith, who was a student at the school when Hall first came to the school. He was told that Hall would be coaching JV basketball and possibly be assisting with other sports.

“Possibly be assisting with some other sports…wow,” Smith said with a chuckle. “I can’t recall a sport at East Surry that he didn’t coach at some point!”

Chamblin, Hall’s pastor at Pinnacle View Baptist Church, was the first speaker of the service. Chamblin told everyone about how he’d first met Hall umpiring at a ballgame, but then didn’t encounter him again for almost two decades.

“About 18 years later, I met Barry again. This time, I met him at the church where I was called, and lo and behold, Barry Hall was a member of that church,” Chamblin said. “Never did I imagine that the guy I’d met for the first time umping a softball game, that about 20 years later I would be his pastor.”

Chamblin has known Hall as a parishoner for nearly 20 more years since. He said that a few years ago, Hall asked him to speak at his funeral. Chamblin said he might not be around when Hall died, but agreed to do so if Hall passed first.

“I’m glad, and I’m honored that Barry asked me to have a part in this service. It’s been a joy to be his pastor and have him in church.”

The service was arranged as Hall requested, with those attending asked to dress as if they were going to a baseball game. Many of his former players came dressed in their East Surry letter jackets.

Hall’s sister-in-law, Susan Shelton, performed “How Great Thou Art” after Chamblin spoke. She was followed at the podium by Sandy and Robert Smith. Sandy Smith was the long-time finance officer at ESHS and Robert served as a teacher and coach at the school. Following the Smiths, longtime East Surry women’s soccer coach Bill Hart spoke, including telling the story of how Hall, who first met Hart when the latter arrived in 2003, was the one who promoted him to head coach.

“Coach Hall hired me as soccer coach with that same voice,” said Hart, describing how Hall frequently addressed people by their last names in a gravelly tone. “Coach Jones and I happened to be in his office at the same time in late 2005, and Coach Jones told Coach Hall that he wasn’t going to coach soccer anymore. Coach Hall turned to me and said ‘Hart, you’re the new head soccer coach!’ No interview, no ‘would you like to be the coach,’ no talk it over with your wife. Just ‘Hart, you’re the new soccer coach.’ When Coach Hall wanted you to do something, you did it.”

Sandy Smith, a 1977 ESHS graduate who spent more than two decades as the school’s finance officer, spoke of how she was once $200 short on the till after a football game. Thinking something was wrong, she called Hall.

“I called Coach Hall’s office and told him we were short,” she recalled. “He immediately said, no it is not. I said ‘yes sir, it is, and you need to come down here right now.’”

Hall came down to the office and the two counted the money for what she said was about the tenth time. Then Hall realized what was wrong.

“Suddenly, he reached into his back pocket and pulled out an envelope. I knew immediately where the $200 was, and so did he. You see, it wasn’t unusual that we would run out of ones on Friday night. Coach Hall would go to Lowe’s Food or local gas stations and beg for ones. He’d simply put that envelope in his back pocket and forgot about it.

“He said ‘Sunshine, I’m sorry,” using his nickname for Ms. Smith. “I said ‘don’t Sunshine me,’ I’m going to kill you!’ We laughed and laughed, and to this day, I think he was truly sorry for making me count all that money. You see, he wasn’t a man who was wrong a whole lot. He ran a tight ship, and anyone who worked with him respected and knew that.

“…I will miss you terribly, but I know that you are in Heaven.”

Following the visitation, graveside services were held at the Pinnacle View Baptist Church cemetery at 4 p.m.

